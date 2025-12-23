Minnie Dlamini: ‘I did not steal any money’

Minnie Dlamini hits back at SIU, calling its statement on unlawful NLC funds “irresponsible, unfair and deeply damaging”.

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has denied any wrongdoing after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found she received funds from a non-profit organisation funded by the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

The SIU said in a statement on Monday that Dlamini had agreed to repay R50 000 she received from the Mshandukani Foundation. The foundation had been granted funds by the NLC to support the 2016 Rio Olympic Games roadshow through the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

“Ms Dlamini has fully cooperated with the SIU investigation and has acknowledged that the funds were not lawfully due to her,” the SIU statement read.

Minnie Dlamini denies wrongdoing

In response, Dlamini issued a statement on Tuesday, saying she had been booked for a professional engagement in 2016 and was paid a fee of R50 000 for services that did not take place because the event was cancelled.

“As is standard industry practice, appearance fees or deposits paid to talent are non-refundable when an event organiser cancels an engagement,” she said.

“At no point was I made aware, nor could I reasonably have known, the source of the funds used by the organisers to book me. I do not involve myself in unlawful activities, and I categorically reject any narrative that suggests otherwise.”

Dlamini said “nearly a decade later” she was asked to provide documents from 2016 about the payment, but could not locate some records due to “the passage of time”.

She said she then repaid the money to avoid reputational harm, not because she had done anything wrong.

“Given the minimal amount involved, and in order to avoid prolonged association with a matter that I was never involved in, I made the pragmatic decision to repay the amount, not because I did anything wrong,” she said.

“I did not steal any money. I was a service provider booked for a job.”

The media personality expressed her disappointment with the SIU, saying its statement was “irresponsible, unfair, and deeply damaging”.

“My reputation is my livelihood. I have built my brand over many years through hard work, integrity, and professionalism.

“The narrative being created around my name is false, misleading, and unjust, and I strongly object to my name being used for attention or publicity.”

