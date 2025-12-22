Minnie Dlamini to repay National Lotteries’ R50k after SIU probe

The SIU said Minnie Dlamini received the funds unlawfully from a non-profit organisation that had received a grant from the NLC.

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has agreed to repay R50 000 following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into irregular National Lotteries Commission (NLC) funding.

The SIU said Dlamini received the funds unlawfully from the Mshandukani Foundation, a non-profit organisation that had received a grant from the NLC.

The grant was intended to support the 2016 Rio Olympic Games roadshow through South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

ALSO READ: WATCH: From Minnie Dlamini to Mrs Mops – Mzansi celebs dazzle at Moët Champagne Day launch

Unlawful distribution of lottery grant

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the investigation found that the Mshandukani Foundation, acting as a conduit for SASCOC, received about R24.8 million from the NLC.

Portions of these funds were distributed to several beneficiaries, including Dlamini, without lawful justification.

Kganyago added: “Ms Dlamini has fully cooperated with the SIU investigation and has acknowledged that the funds were not lawfully due to her.

“The repayment forms part of the SIU’s broader efforts to recover misappropriated public funds and hold all recipients of irregular payments accountable, regardless of the amount involved.”

The SIU said it is continuing civil and criminal action against other individuals and entities implicated in the scheme, including former NLC officials and other beneficiaries of irregular payments.

Recovered funds will be returned to the NLC for redistribution to lawful recipients.

NOW READ: How some of South Africa’s celebs are celebrating Christmas in 2025 – pictures