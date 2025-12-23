SIU freezes property linked to Presley Chweneyagae, bought with National Lottery funds

The property was allegedly purchased using about R889 000 diverted from a R15 million NLC grant.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order to freeze a Pretoria property linked to the late actor Presley Chweneyagae, his spouse, and other parties in a National Lotteries Commission (NLC) corruption case.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SIU said the property was purchased using about R889 000 diverted from a R15 million NLC grant originally intended for youth arts programmes.

The investigation found the funds were approved for the Southern African Youth Movement NPO, represented by Alfred Muzwakhe Sigudla. The funds were then channelled through Domestic Baboon (Pty) Ltd, a company wholly owned by Chweneyagae, to acquire the residence.

Order prevents sale or transfer of the property

The SIU said the preservation order was granted by Judge M Victor on 18 December 2025.

The order applies to Chweneyagae’s spouse, Charlaine Christinah Chweneyagae, in her personal capacity and as executrix of her late husband’s estate, as well as Sigudla, the Southern African Youth Movement NPO, Domestic Baboon (Pty) Ltd, and other respondents.

It prohibits any sale, transfer, lease, encumbrance, or disposal of the property until civil proceedings are finalised. The SIU is expected to institute these proceedings within 60 court days.

The SIU said the order represents a key step in recovering misappropriated public funds and ensuring accountability.

“The primary mission of the SIU is to recover proceeds from beneficiaries of NLC grant funding who are involved in unlawful activities, thereby restoring the State’s financial losses.”

