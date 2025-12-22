How some of South Africa’s celebs are celebrating Christmas in 2025 – pictures

From cherished family traditions to moments of rest and reflection, here is how some of Mzansi media personalities plan to spend the festive season.

Christmas for many South Africans is centred on family, rest and long-standing traditions.

For those in the public eye, the festive season also provides an opportunity to step away from busy schedules and reconnect with loved ones.



How South Africa’s stars are spending Christmas

Jonathan Boynton-Lee

Television personality and filmmaker Jonathan Boynton-Lee says Christmas in his family follows a familiar rhythm.

“Christmas is always the same,” he said.

“In the morning it’s mom’s freshly baked mince pies and sitting around the tree opening presents.”

He said the day continues with a shared lunch at his sister’s home.

Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena

Rapper and media personality Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena views the festive season as a time to slow down.

“Christmas for me is all about slowing down and being present,” she said.

She added that the holiday allows her to rest, reflect on the year and reset for what lies ahead. “Christmas reminds me to lead with love, kindness, and appreciation,” she said.

Martin Bester

Jacaranda FM breakfast host Martin Bester plans to spend Christmas in the Eastern Cape. “Christmas for me is all about catching up. Catching up on sleep, but also catching up with family and friends. We will be making a big Christmas table in the Karoo,” he said.

He described 2025 as a strong year for Breakfast with Martin Bester and said he looks forward to returning refreshed in the new year.

Chad Jones

Content creator and entrepreneur Chad Jones said the festive season offers limited downtime.

“Christmas as a content creator and entrepreneur means that you never get leave,” he said.

He said he prioritises family time on Christmas Day, which includes a large family braai and spending the day together.

“We love this time of year, celebrating the festivities of the season and taking a step back to spend some time with those important to us,” he added.

Bolele Polisa

Radio personality Bolele Polisa said Christmas remains one of the most important times of the year for her family. “Christmas has always been a really special time for me and my family,” she said.

She said her family has a long-held tradition of watching the sunrise on Christmas morning.

“It’s one of my most treasured childhood memories and something we’ve held onto even as adults.”

Polisa said the family later gathers for lunch, with food playing a central role in the celebration.

“We always end up at my aunt’s house for Christmas lunch, cooking all the different colours together.

“I’m looking forward to the gammon, the homemade bread, the cornbread, all the salads and, of course, the roast lamb. It really is our favourite time as a family. I am excited about hanging out with my cousins, playing 30 Seconds and reflecting on the year that’s been.”

