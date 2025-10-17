WATCH: From Minnie Dlamini to Mrs Mops – Mzansi celebs dazzle at Moët Champagne Day launch

The event marked the start of a month-long celebration of champagne ahead of the official Champagne Day later this month, on 24 October.

Media, celebrities, and champagne enthusiasts gathered in Sandton on Thursday, 16 October, for an early launch of Champagne Day.

The event, hosted by Moët & Chandon in collaboration with Southern Sun, took place at the Sun Deck in Sandton.

It marked the start of a month-long celebration of champagne ahead of the official Champagne Day later this month, on 24 October.

The star-studded event’s guests included media personalities Minnie Dlamini, Blue Mbombo, Mrs Mops, and others.

Miguel Chan, Southern Sun Group Sommelier, said the launch marked the start of the month-long celebration of champagne.

“Today we’re officially launching a month-long celebration, promotion of champagne across our hotels, across our bars and our restaurants, and, of course, the highly anticipated Champagne Day,” Miguel Chan told The Citizen at the event.

Chan also shared an interesting fact about Moët & Chandon champagne, revealing that there are close to 300 million bubbles in a single bottle.

“This was research that was done at the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), where a scientist has actually physically counted every single molecule in a bottle of champagne and come to the conclusion this is the number inside,” he added.

Champagne Day worth celebrating

Media personality Minnie Dlamini said champagne is always part of her special moments.

“Every time I celebrate, champagne is a key part of it, but more than anything, it’s about the company. Champagne makes me think of the girlies. I’m here with one of my best friends, and I just love it,” she said.

Minnie added that the event was the perfect way to welcome summer.

“We’re about to kick off summer, and I just wanted to be outside. The weather’s great, so why not enjoy it?”

Minnie’s best friend, Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Lebo Jojo Mokoena, said she is a true champagne enthusiast.

“I’m a champagne girl through and through. Life has so many hurdles, challenges, and negativity, so we should celebrate everything and anything,” she said.

Mokoena added that she enjoys celebrating both the big and small moments with like-minded women.

“I’m one to celebrate the small things, and every time I get invited for a bigger purpose and to be with other like-minded women, how can I say no?”

