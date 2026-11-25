Pretoria model and Miss Supranational South Africa finalist Nthando Sgudia has championed anti-gender violence.

South Africans have become so desensitised to gender based violence (GBV) and femicide that even the statistics have lost their shock value. And the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children does not go far enough, said Pretoria model and Miss Supranational South Africa finalist Nthando Sgudia.

To coincide with the start of the annual campaign today, the 23 year old conceptualised a series of provocative photographs intended to jolt South Africans out of their complacency.

“We try to pay our respects to the women who have lost their lives, but it doesn’t really go beyond that,” she said. “I decided to do something that actually has shock value. What’s happening in our country is absolutely awful, and it’s a reality for so many people. We hear these statistics, but they no longer seem to mean anything to us.”

Provocative stand against GBV. Picture Hein Kaiser

Sgudia said public expressions of outrage and sympathy were often short lived. She wanted her photographs to make people contemplate the magnitude of the crisis rather than simply scroll past another social media post.

Trad Wife Trend Propagates Submission

Sgudia also took aim at the resurgence of traditional gender roles among younger women, particularly the social media phenomenon known as the trad wife trend, which romanticises domesticity and financial dependence on men. “Women, according to this narrative, should focus on finding a high value man to take care of them,” she said. “And that messaging has influenced many young people.”

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Sgudia questioned whether young women understood the consequences of surrendering their independence. Financial dependence can become a significant barrier to escaping abusive relationships or, for that matter, form part of the abuse. “Women should have autonomy over their own lives and not have to rely on a man to take care of them or make decisions on their behalf,” she said. “That autonomy comes with financial independence and the ability to work for yourself.”

She added that young women should establish their own identities and understand the realities of marriage and motherhood before assuming those responsibilities.

Activism beyond commemoration

Sgudia said her years pageantry, since a teen, had taught her the importance of using her public platform to address societal issues. “You have to be intellectually engaged, understand what is happening in your country, form your own opinions and be able to substantiate them,” she said.