Ramaphosa filed an urgent application to halt the Section 89 impeachment proceedings pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says the Constitutional Court principles that forced Parliament to hold former president Jacob Zuma accountable over Nkandla must be applied with equal force to President Cyril Ramaphosa as the courts prepare to rule on the future of the Phala Phala Section 89 report.

The Western Cape High Court is expected to hand down judgment in Ramaphosa’s application to review and set aside the Section 89 Independent Panel Report into the Phala Phala scandal on Wednesday.

Urgent application

Ramaphosa filed an urgent application to halt the Section 89 impeachment proceedings pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report.

This, after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruled in May that the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala scandal be sent back to Parliament, paving the way for an impeachment process against Ramaphosa to proceed.

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona reaffirms the non-negotiable constitutional principles of executive-parliamentary oversight and the separation of powers.

Jurisprudence

Ntshona said South Africa’s constitutional jurisprudence is clear.

“Parliament is not a passive spectator to executive misconduct, nor may a parliamentary majority be used to shield a sitting President from scrutiny.”

Ntshona said the Section 89 rules, born directly out of the Nkandla II judgment, were specifically designed to ensure that prima facie evidence of serious constitutional or legal violations is properly investigated by a parliamentary committee.

Guilt

He argues that the Phala Phala Independent Panel did not find Ramaphosa guilty of any wrongdoing, but only found enough prima facie evidence to justify a parliamentary inquiry.

“It maintains that while courts oversee legality, judicial review should not undermine Parliament’s constitutional duty to investigate evidence and hold the executive accountable, Ntshona said.

“The ATM is not asking the Court to determine the President’s guilt or innocence. We maintain that the constitutional truth-seeking processes created in the wake of Nkandla must be allowed to function as intended. Constitutional accountability cannot be applied selectively.

“The legal standards enforced by the courts during the presidency of Jacob Zuma must apply with equal force during the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa. The Constitution knows no favourites, and its demands do not shift depending on who occupies the Union Buildings,” he said.

Transparency

The ATM says South Africans deserve full transparency on the Phala Phala matter, arguing that no president is above the Constitution and that neither political majorities nor legal technicalities should be used to avoid accountability or parliamentary scrutiny.