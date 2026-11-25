The latest salvo comes days after the Madlanga Commission condemned Carrim's attorney, Ulrich Roux, over a 'gratuitous insult'.

Lawyers representing North West businessman Suliman Carrim have accused the Madlanga Commission’s spokesperson of altering the wording of a court order and prematurely declaring their client in breach of his bail conditions, arguing that the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court later amended the disputed condition.

The latest salvo comes days after the Madlanga Commission condemned Carrim’s attorney, Ulrich Roux, for what it described as a “gratuitous insult” and said it was considering referring him to the Legal Practice Council for possible misconduct.

Allegations

The Commission accused Roux of making “scandalous” allegations to discredit the inquiry after he described its public announcement that Carrim had allegedly breached a bail condition as malicious.

In a fresh statement issued on Tuesday, Roux and Associates rejected those allegations, insisting that the disputed bail condition was unlawful, vague and ultimately amended by the court.

Bail conditions

The dispute centres on bail condition 12, which required Carrim’s legal representative to report in person within 48 hours to arrange his appearance before the Commission of Inquiry.

The attorneys argue that the condition was unlawful, vague and impossible to comply with because it imposed obligations on a third party rather than on the accused himself.

“The above bail condition was ultra vires (beyond the powers of) the Court,” the attorneys said.

They further argued that the wording failed to identify who they were required to meet or where such a meeting should take place, rendering it legally defective.

Escalations

Despite those concerns, the legal team said it acted in good faith by contacting the Commission via email on 29 October, within the prescribed 48-hour period.

According to the attorneys, they received an automated acknowledgement confirming that the correspondence had been forwarded to the relevant party.

However, the dispute escalated when the Commission’s spokesperson issued a public statement on 30 October alleging that Carrim had breached the bail condition.

Own interpretation

The attorneys claim the spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, altered the wording of the original court order and publicly declared a breach despite not having the authority to do so.

“The spokesperson therefore substituted his own interpretation of the incomplete wording and announced a public breach as though the question had been settled.”

“The Commission cannot unilaterally complete blank spaces in a Court Order. If clarity was required, it should have been sought from the National Prosecuting Authority or the Court,” they added.

Commission’s authority

The attorneys also challenged the Commission’s authority to determine whether bail conditions had been breached.

“In terms of section 66 of the Criminal Procedure Act, only a competent Court can decide whether an accused person has failed to comply with a bail condition and only after conducting a formal judicial inquiry.”

They noted that no such inquiry had taken place.

Disputed conditions

The legal team said extensive correspondence had since been exchanged with lawyers acting for the Commission, and that an in-person meeting took place on 2 November.

The attorneys also pointed to a subsequent amendment of the disputed condition by the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court.

“The Pretoria Magistrates’ Court amended bail condition 12, in order to ensure that it can no longer be regarded as ultra vires.”

Engaging with Madlanga

Carrim, they said, continues to engage with the Commission through his legal representatives. He has also been issued with Section 10(6) notices, after which the Commission will decide whether to subpoena him to testify.

The attorneys maintained that allegations of non-compliance remain without merit and reserved some of their strongest criticism for the Commission’s earlier public statement.

“Our instructions remain that the press release issued on 30 October 2026 was premature, unfounded and malicious.”

They insisted that they had acted in good faith throughout the process and maintained that Carrim continues to engage with the Commission through his legal representatives.