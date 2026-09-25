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Khanyi Mars and Munaka join new season of SABC’s ‘HotSpot Seli’

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

10 minute read

25 September 2026

03:02 pm

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The new season premieres on Thursday, 1 October 2026.

Khanyi Mars and Munaka

Khanyisile ‘Khanyi Mars’ Masimola and Munaka Muthambi. Pictures: Supplied

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Podcasters Khanyisile ‘Khanyi Mars‘ Masimola and Munaka Muthambi have joined SABC 1.

The pair are the new presenters of SABC’s entertainment lifestyle show HotSpot Seli alongside rapper Oratile ‘Roiii’ Kgobe.

The new season premieres on Thursday, 1 October 2026, at 18:00 on SABC1 and SABC Plus.

The trio will explore South Africa’s entertainment and lifestyle as the show covers celebrity interviews, entertainment events, music, fashion, food and popular culture.

The new season will feature events such as Scorpion Kings Live, Tropika Island of Treasure, the iLembe Heritage Festival in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal, the Masquerade Ball in Sun City and the Macufe Music Festival in Bloemfontein.

Meet the new presenters

Oratile ‘Roiii’ Kgobe

Oratile ‘Roiii’ Kgobe is a South African entertainer, rapper, radio presenter, content creator, creative director and vlogger.

He began his career in music before expanding into digital entertainment. His work includes presenting, content creation and developing creative projects.

Khanyisile ‘Khanyi Mars’ Masimola

Khanyi Mars is a digital presenter who specialises in artist interviews and live hosting.

Her work focuses on African artists and entertainment. She hopes to pursue international television presenting and host major events.

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Munaka Muthambi

Munaka Muthambi is a digital creator and lifestyle personality. She is also the winner of Love Never Lies SA.

Her content focuses on storytelling, creativity, confidence and self-expression.

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