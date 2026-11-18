The actress recently travelled to Turkey for a mommy makeover.

Actress Kwezi Ndlovu has shared a sneak peek of her new teeth following her trip to Turkey.

Earlier this month, the actress revealed that she was travelling for a mommy makeover, which also included a dental makeover.

Sharing a video of her first appointment, Ndlovu said she wanted to get what she described as a “Hollywood smile makeover”.

“I can’t wait to share what my teeth look like. But for now, this is the first step, and I will come back to then do a proper, proper fitting. And then I’ll be able to show you guys what the transformation looks like. I can’t wait,” she said at the time.

Kwezi Ndlovu: ‘Smile upgrade unlocked’

Ndlovu has since shared pictures of her before-and-after transformation on Instagram.

“Smile upgrade unlocked! … Swipe for more Turkish delights,” she wrote in the caption.

Ndlovu also underwent a seven-hour operation that included liposuction, a breast reduction and a fat transfer to her hips.

The actress is yet to share these results of her mommy makeover. She previously said she would reveal them once the swelling had subsided.

The actress, who welcomed twin boys in 2024, documented the experience on social media.

“My surgery did take a long time because I was combining three procedures into one. I was doing my Lipo 360, breast reduction, and my hip dips, so it took seven hours,” she said in a video.

“When I came back, yoh, I was not okay. I was crying. I was just a mess. I was in so much pain,” she said.