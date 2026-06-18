‘No one will ever know how hard it was for me’: Shudufhadzo Musida on challenges she faced studying abroad

Musida recently graduated from the Columbia University.

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida has opened up about the challenges she faced while pursuing a master’s degree at Columbia University in the United States.

Speaking on My Top 10 at 10 with Tbose, Musida said she first considered studying at Columbia when she was 18, but abandoned the application because it felt beyond her reach.

Years later, she applied to the university for her master’s degree. Columbia was the only institution she applied to.

Life in New York

Musida said adjusting to life in New York was difficult.

“Every time I’d walk, my favourite word became the F-word,” she said.

She said she took vitamin D supplements to cope with the New York winter, with temperatures dropping to minus 11°C.

Musida said the experience tested her physically and emotionally.

“No one will ever really, truly know how hard it was for me to walk across that stage. But to know that God has been with me every single second just made it all worth it,” she said.

Graduating from Columbia University

Reflecting on her graduation, Musida said seeing her family name associated with the Ivy League institution was a proud moment.

“The Musida name is now on Ivy League stages. Barack Obama has walked here. Warren Buffett has walked here. And now it’s my grandfather’s name, Musida, on those stages,” she said.

Musida said her mother, who raised her as a single parent, attended the graduation ceremony.

“I’ve never seen her smile that big,” she said.

To hear the full interview, listen to the podcast.