Miss Supranational South Africa Shannon Benting storms into influencer challenge top 20 ahead of Poland finale

Shannon Benting, the Miss Supranational SA 2026, has secured her place in the pageant's Influencer Challenge Top 20 just days before the grand finale in Poland.

South Africa’s representative at Miss Supranational 2026, Shannon Benting, has qualified for the Top 20 in the pageant’s Influencer Challenge, adding another milestone to her run in Poland ahead of the grand finale on 31 July.

The 30-year-old model, content creator and mother from Northcliff, Gauteng, was named among the Influencer Challenge’s Top 20 in a Day 12 recap shared on 24 July, alongside contenders including Zimbabwe’s Nicole Nyawera and Nigeria’s Gift Eno Ndah.



The winner of the challenge earns an automatic spot in the coveted Top 24 of the main competition.

Shannon’s journey thus far

Benting was crowned Miss Supranational South Africa (also titled Miss African Beauty Supranational South Africa) 2026 in early June, and departed for Poland around 12-13 July, memorably photographed in a striking black blazer dress ahead of her trip.

Since arriving, she has drawn attention for standout appearances in evening wear, including a widely shared emerald green gown, and for her presence at the pageant’s sash ceremonies. Several pageant commentators have likened her stage presence and radiance to former titleholders Catriona Gray and Zozibini Tunzi.

Miss Supranational South Africa 2026.Picture: Instagram, @misssupranational by Radochna Śmigielska

Motherhood theme

Beyond the runway, Benting has used her platform to speak directly to South African mothers balancing ambition and family life. In a mid-July address that resonated strongly with local audiences, she said: “You can do it all, you can be it all, and you can have it all – with a child on your hip.”

The message reflects the central theme of her campaign, which centres on empowerment for mothers, young people, and women juggling personal goals with family responsibilities. It’s a platform that fits neatly into Miss Supranational’s own updated 2026 eligibility rules, which now allow mothers and divorced (but currently unmarried) women to compete.

Miss Supranational 2026 grand finale

With the finale fast approaching, South African fans and pageant communities have continued to rally behind Benting on social media, with fresh posts as recent as 26 July showing her in looks including a design by Helium Maison.

Should Benting go on to win the Influencer Challenge outright, she would head into the Top 24 with a confirmed place already secured – a significant advantage heading into the final rounds.

The Miss Supranational 2026 grand finale takes place on 31 July at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland, where Brazil’s Eduarda Braum will crown her successor.