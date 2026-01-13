‘Beyond proud’: Nonku Williams celebrates daughter’s matric distinctions

The 2025 National Senior Certificate results were announced on Monday.

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams is a proud mother after her eldest daughter, Nothile Williams, achieved a Bachelor’s pass with distinctions in her matric examinations.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced the National Senior Certificate results on Monday, 12 January 2026.

Williams shared the news on Instagram, posting a screenshot of a message from her daughter.

“Beyond proud of my daughter for passing her matric with two distinctions and a Bachelor’s pass,” she wrote.

“All glory to God — with Him, all things are possible.”

Nonku Williams: ‘It’s just me and my last-born now’

She also posted a video of herself preparing dinner and reflected on changes at home as her children grow older.

“Family table’s shrinking, but the love stays huge. With my son off to boarding school and Nothile heading to varsity soon, it’s just me and my last-born now,” she said.

Williams is a proud mother of three: Nothile, her eldest daughter from her relationship with the late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane.

She also has two sons, Musawakhe and Phendulile, from her previous marriage.

