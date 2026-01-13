Here are five skills every matriculant should learn before university

The earlier students build essential skills, the more confidently they navigate new environments and responsibilities.

Completing matric is an important milestone, but moving on to university or the workplace brings new expectations.

Academic achievement alone does not always ensure a smooth transition. Developing practical skills early can make the next stage less overwhelming.

The 2025 National Senior Certificate results were announced on Monday by Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, showing a national pass rate of 88%, slightly higher than last year’s 87.3%.

Head of Operations at TransUnion GCC Africa, Xoe Mfokazi says the earlier students build essential skills, the more confidently they navigate new environments and responsibilities.

“Young people entering university or workplace programmes benefit enormously from a stronger skills foundation.

“We see young people thrive when they believe they can learn through effort and support. Whether they come through university or a learnership, the mindset they bring shapes their future more than the path they choose,” Mfokazi added.

Here are five essential skills matriculants should develop

1. Digital fluency

Technology is part of both academic work and everyday communication. Being digitally fluent means understanding online tools, managing information safely, and adapting to new platforms quickly. It is not about being an expert, but about feeling comfortable in digital spaces.

2. Critical thinking and problem-solving

University requires more independent thinking than high school. Students often need to analyse information, make decisions, and solve problems without step-by-step guidance. Early development of critical thinking helps students manage academic and real-life challenges with confidence.

3. Communication skills

Clear communication supports academic work and group projects. Writing emails, giving presentations, and listening actively are key skills that improve collaboration and self-expression.

4. Financial literacy

Many young people enter university without basic money management skills. Understanding budgeting, saving, and credit is essential for independence. These skills help matriculants make responsible decisions and avoid common financial pitfalls.

5. Adaptability and a growth mindset

University brings new routines, social interactions, and academic challenges. Being adaptable, open to learning, and willing to try new approaches helps students stay resilient.

