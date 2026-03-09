Celebs And Viral

Rihanna’s LA mansion struck by gunfire – reports

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

9 March 2026

12:25 pm

The suspect has been arrested and investigators are still determining a motive for the attack.

Rihanna

Rihanna. Picture: Instagram/@badgalriri

Pop superstar Rihanna’s Los Angeles home was hit by gunfire on Sunday after a woman opened fire on the property while the singer was reportedly inside, according to US media.

The shooting erupted after 1pm (2000 GMT) when a suspect fired approximately 10 rounds from a vehicle across the street from the mansion in the Beverly Hills area, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing police.

At least one round pierced a wall of the residence, where Rihanna lives with partner A$AP Rocky and their children, local news station KTLA said.

The singer was inside the residence, the reports said.

Rihanna, one of the world’s most popular pop stars, has not publicly commented on the shooting.

Suspect arrested

Officers said the suspect was a woman in her 30s who allegedly fled the scene before being arrested without incident a short time later.

Police recovered a weapon during the arrest, KTLA added.

Investigators are still determining a motive for the attack.

