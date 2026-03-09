Chiefs open talks with ex-coach over possible Naturena return

Chiefs are currently led by co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef,

Fernando da Cruz could land himself a return to Kaizer Chiefs, with the Soweto giants eyeing up their next permanent head coach, Phakaaathi has learnt.

Da Cruz joined Amakhosi as an assistant coach in July last year and led the team during the pre-season while Nasreddine Nabi was finishing his contract with AS FAR in Morocco.



ALSO READ: Unrest at Chiefs as fans want regime change

The Frenchman, however, left Chiefs before the start of the season after accepting a position with the Moroccan Football Federation. He has since left that position and is now back home in France.

Now, word coming out of Naturena is that they have opened talks with Da Cruz about a possible return to the Chiefs Village.

Da Cruz is said to be keen to rejoin Amakhosi, on condition that he comes back with his own technical team.

Chiefs are currently led by co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who were given the reins after the club parted ways with Nabi in October last year.

“The management wants Da Cruz to work with the current technical team, but he has made it clear that he wants to come with his own technical team, and that’s the stumbling block for now. Otherwise, he would have been announced already by now,” said a source.

There have been growing calls from the disgruntled Chiefs fans for a coaching change after the club’s recent slump that saw them bow out of both the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup.



ALSO READ: Chiefs coaches need results and ‘they must come quick’

The names of Pitso Mosimane and Benni McCarthy have been mentioned as possible candidates for the job, but for now, Da Cruz is believed to be the favourite to land the position.