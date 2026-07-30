‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’: Matsheliso on love, vulnerability and husband Lesiba Tleane

'Married At First Sight Mzansi's' Matsheliso Maphutse opens up about trusting the process and marrying party-loving Lesiba

Four episodes into its third season, Married At First Sight Mzansi has viewers thoroughly hooked. As drama, romance and emotional gut-punches play out weekly while four couples attempt to build a marriage with someone they’d never met before saying “I do”, fans tune in to ravenously lap up what Connect TV has cooked up.



The social experiment, which airs on Mzansi Magic every Sunday at 6pm, follows Hlulani Ngobeni and Nompumelelo Sobopha, Lesiba Tleane and Matsheliso Maphutse, Obren Masuku and Laurinda Mabunda, and Prince Zwide Zwane and Esethu Seku as they navigate life as newlyweds.



Among the four brides, Matsheliso Maphutse has quickly become a fan favourite for her candour.

Ahead of the season’s continuation, she spoke to the channel about what drew her to the show, what it’s really like walking down the aisle to a stranger, and how the experience has changed her.

‘My love life needed stakeholder engagement’

Married At First Sight Mzansi: Matsheliso Maphutse opens up about marrying a stranger – As fans raise concerns over Lesiba’s party lifestyle. Picture: Instagram, Connect TV

Matsheliso didn’t sugarcoat her reasons for signing up.

“I signed up for the show because clearly my love life needs a stakeholder engagement and a new strategic direction, but honestly, I’m at a stage in my life where I’m intentional about love,” she said.

She added that she has spent recent years focused on her career and personal growth, and has lost patience for relationships going nowhere. In addition, the leap into the unknown was equal parts nerve-wracking and thrilling: “The idea of trusting the process, being vulnerable and stepping outside of my comfort zone is both terrifying and exciting. If I’m going to find my person, it might as well be in the most dramatic way possible.”

Meeting Lesiba at the altar

Married At First Sight Mzansi’s Matsheliso Maphutse and husband Lesiba Tleane. Picture: Instagram, Connect TV

Recalling her first glimpse of husband Lesiba Tleane at the altar, Matsheliso admitted her nerves briefly gave way to relief. “Okay, he’s actually not bad,” was her first thought, she said, adding that while he wasn’t quite the fairytale prince she’d imagined, something about him put her instantly at ease.



Walking down the aisle, however, romance was the last thing on her mind.

“I wasn’t thinking about romance, vows or finding my soulmate. I was in full survival mode,” she said, joking that her biggest fear in the moment was tripping over her dress in front of the cameras.

Viewer concerns over Lesiba’s reputation

The premiere is delivering already.

Lesiba's whole "King of lifestyle" energy plus those vows had the timeline in shambles 😭 Matshediso's dad side-eyeing the whole thing was chef’s kiss television. #MarriedAtFirstSightMzansi pic.twitter.com/HLxmo9MWLR — Seyama (@_Thembalihle_) July 5, 2026

While Matsheliso has embraced the experiment with open arms, her pairing with Lesiba Tleane hasn’t been without controversy among viewers.

Since the pair’s wedding aired, some fans have taken to social media to voice unease about the match, pointing to Lesiba’s reported fondness for partying, drinking and staying out late – habits they argue could put strain on a relationship built from scratch under such intense circumstances.



Neither Matsheliso nor Lesiba had directly addressed these concerns at the time of writing.

Growing through the experiment

Despite the noise around her, Matsheliso said the Married At First Sight Mzansi process has already taught her valuable lessons about herself.

“The experiment has helped me grow by teaching me to let go of control a little. I’m used to having a plan for everything, and this experience forced me to trust the process, be present and embrace the unknown.”



She’s also had to adjust to a new, more public existence.

“I have been recognised a few times, and honestly, I find it more funny than anything else because I’m not used to it,” she said, adding that the public’s reaction to her so far has been warm.



Looking ahead, Matsheliso is confident audiences will connect with her journey regardless of how it ends. “Whether I find my husband or collect life lessons along the way, one thing is for certain. I’m going to show up authentically, every time.”



Married At First Sight Mzansi Season 3 airs Sundays at 6pm on Mzansi Magic.