Springbok Willie le Roux and wife Holly Clare announce pregnancy [Pics]

The couple is expecting their first child.

Springbok rugby player Willie le Roux and his wife, Holly Clare, are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the news on social media, months after opening up about their fertility struggles.

“Some dreams take a little longer,” Holly wrote in an Instagram post announcing the pregnancy.

The couple celebrated the news with a tennis-themed gathering attended by family and friends, including fellow Springbok Handre Pollard. The celebration, dubbed the “Le Roux Open”, was held at Nieuwe Sion Estate near Franschhoek.

Holly Clare le Roux opens up about fertility struggles

In February, Holly spoke publicly about her and Willie’s journey to start a family.

The professional nutritionist revealed that she had been diagnosed with silent endometriosis and had undergone exploratory surgery.

Sharing an update on her fertility journey, Holly wrote: “For the first time in almost 2 years, I feel validated. I have never really discussed my fertility journey on here because I never want it to be my whole personality.

“I would like to be known for so much more than this, so I won’t touch on all the details at this point, but it is so important to highlight the goodness when it happens. Today I feel happy and hopeful.”

Holly also shared a message of support for women and couples facing fertility challenges, adding: “To all the people navigating this journey: the single ladies looking at donor sperm, the teenager thinking about going on the contraceptive pill, the 30-year-old debating freezing her eggs, the woman struggling through her 3rd miscarriage not understanding why, and the hard-working couples saving up for their first IVF cycle, or the couple that has been trying for months on end with no answers. Willie and I see you, and we recognise your pain.”

Willie and Holly married in 2024 after dating for several years.