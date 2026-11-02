Sushi boat, Blanc de Blancs and a Birkin: Inside Sithelo Shozi’s post-birth celebration

Sithelo Shozi welcomed her fourth child with husband Kudzaishe James Magura, and her maternity-ward sushi, champagne and Birkin have people talking.

Sithelo Shozi shared glamorous post-birth content from her maternity ward. This came after she welcomed a baby girl, drawing widespread attention (and some online commentary) for the luxury details.

South African DJ, media personality, and Masked Singer SA judge, Sithelo Shozi, gave birth to her fourth child-a baby girl, her third daughter. She welcomed the child with her husband, Kudzaishe James Magura, a Zimbabwean businessman based in South Africa. The arrival marks the newlyweds’ first child together. Shozi is also now referred to as Mai Magura by her followers after changing her Instagram bio after marriage.

Congratulations to James and Sithelo Magura! The newlyweds have welcomed their baby girl. This is James’ second daughter and Sithelo’s fourth child. Congratulations to the happy couple on their newest addition! pic.twitter.com/2rGoXlutqw — Sanele Nkosi (@sanelenkosiii) October 31, 2026

Shozi has three other children: a son, Makhosini, from her relationship with businessman Phillip (Makhosini) Maseko (also known as Lord Phil), and two daughters, Florence and Coco, with her ex Andile Mpisane.

Sushi boat, Blanc de Blancs and a Birkin

Sithelo Shozi welcomed her fourth child with husband Kudzaishe James Magura. Her maternity-ward sushi, champagne and Birkin have people talking. Photo: Instagram/Sithelo Shozi

Shortly after the birth, Shozi posted from her private hospital room, giving followers a look at her meticulously styled, theatrical maternity-ward setup. The room was turned into an Instagram backdrop, filled with pink balloons and elaborate floral arrangements.



She jokingly highlighted her “birth plan”: a sushi boat and Blanc de Blancs champagne right after delivery. In her photo dump, she also let fans know her husband gifted her a Hermès Birkin as a “push present.”

Sithelo Shozi welcomed her fourth child with husband Kudzaishe James Magura, and her maternity-ward sushi, champagne and Birkin have people talking. Photo: Instagram/Sithelo Shozi

The couple’s relationship moved quickly through major milestones in 2026. Magura proposed on a boat on Lake Como, Italy, around Shozi’s birthday in April. They later held a traditional lobola ceremony in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. The pregnancy (long rumoured since her birthday) was confirmed in early October with a creative photoshoot featuring a baby bump and pink paint.

Sithelo Shozi shared glimpses of her styled private hospital room after welcoming her fourth child. Photo: Instagram/Sithelo Shozi

Online reactions and context

While much of the coverage and public response focused on congratulations and the opulent details that often accompany her social media posts, some social media commentary questioned aspects of the posts. Most reactions focused on the fact that she was consuming alcohol straight after giving birth. Several social media users even went as far as finding out if the brand posted makes a non-alcoholic version to further prove their point.

This idyllic post comes against a backdrop of earlier co-parenting tensions that caused Shozi to comment on a TikTok about child-support struggles, referencing a years-long situation and describing some people as “absolute deadbeats” before emphasising that raising her daughters is her “ministry.”

Fan speculation linked the remarks to Mpisane (with whom she shares Florence and Coco). He later issued a statement defending his role as a father, saying he contributes to education and well-being and that access to his children had allegedly been limited at times. This despite the fact that Shozi had not named anyone specifically in those comments.