‘My lil sunshine has finally arrived’: Cici welcomes second child

The singer announced her pregnancy in September this year.

Award-winning singer Cici, real name Busisiwe Thwala, has welcomed her second child.

The musician announced the news in a post on Instagram over the weekend.

“My Lil Sunshine has finally arrived, and it’s almost time to get back outside,” she wrote.

Becoming a mother of two

Cici announced her pregnancy in September, sharing maternity photographs on Instagram.

“May our children be born in a world that’s safer to live in,” she captioned the pictures.

“Loved before we met, prayed for before we knew you, and cherished beyond words,” she added in another post.

The singer welcomed her first child, son Dialo Prince, in May 2020.

Cici rose to fame in 2015 with her debut single Runaway. She has since won numerous awards, including Best R&B Single and Best Styled Artist at the Metro FM Music Awards.

In October 2025, Cici’s album Busisiwe 2.0 was submitted for consideration in three Grammy Award categories: Best R&B Album, Best Gospel Performance/Song for Amen, and Album of the Year.