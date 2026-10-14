Giliomee ‘privileged’ to play with Springbok legends at the Bulls

'I'm trying to learn everything from them and to ask and to be a sponge and take everything in.'

Rising South African rugby star Luan Giliomee said his mid-season transition from the Sharks to the Bulls has been seamless.

Furthermore, the Junior Springbok and SA A utility back said he is privileged to share the field and learn from the likes of Springbok “legends” Handré Pollard and Willie le Roux.

Head coach Johan Ackermann earlier said he knew 20-year-old Giliomee would fit in well at fullback, but time would tell if he would also cover flyhalf for Pollard and former Springbok Curwin Bosch.

Giliomee eager for Bulls opportunity

Now three games into the season, the Bulls sit third on the United Rugby Championship log as they hope to win the trophy for the first time after four finals.

But Giliomee, who’s scored three tries in four URC appearances for the Sharks before joining the Bulls, said his new team is amped for the Champions Cup.

“It’s an amazing competition. We’re competing against the best in the world,” he said ahead of Saturday afternoon’s opener against Stade Français at Loftus.

“I know the French are a very strong nation in terms of rugby, and what we want to do against them on an international level as well as club level.

“I’m excited to hopefully play soon, and the rest of the squad is excited to play against a different opposition.

“It will be amazing for us to compete and to possibly win this competition. I think the rest of South Africa would be proud of us.”

Giliomee: ‘Privilege to play amongst these legends’

Giliomee said he had found that the Bulls had welcomed him with open arms.

“I believe I’ve done my best to understand their calls, to be part of their system, to make the rest of the guys comfortable to play with me and trust me.

“I try my best from day to day and feel like I’ve settled in nicely. So hopefully the call-up comes soon.”

He said Springboks such as Pollard and Le Roux had been key in helping him adjust.

“When I don’t know something or I know something, I still ask them.

“I realise every day it’s a privilege to play amongst these legends. I’m trying to learn everything from them and to ask and to be a sponge and take everything in.”