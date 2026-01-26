Celebs And Viral

TikTok star Khaby Lame secures over R14 billion in new deal

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

26 January 2026

02:22 pm

Lame is one of the world’s most popular content creators, with more than 160 million followers on TikTok

Khaby Lame

Popular content creator, Khaby Lame. Picture: Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images

Senegalese‑Italian TikTok star Khaby Lame has finalised a business deal valued at around $900 million (about R14.4 billion).

The deal follows the sale of a major stake in his core company, Step Distinctive Limited.

Step Distinctive Limited is the business entity behind Khaby Lame’s commercial ventures, managing his brand partnerships, ecommerce and other global business operations.

In the deal, announced on 23 January 2026, Lame sold a partial stake in Step Distinctive Limited to US-listed Rich Sparkle Holdings.

The deal gives Rich Sparkle exclusive commercial rights to Lame’s brand for at least three years.

Under the terms, Lame also becomes a key shareholder in Rich Sparkle, maintaining his role in the company behind his global business ventures.

Deal details

The agreement covers brand partnerships, endorsements, licensing and online commerce connected to Lame’s content.

According to Tuko, Rich Sparkle also announced its plans to develop an AI digital twin of Lame.

The technology will use his likeness to produce content in multiple languages and support livestream sales.

The company said it will roll out the business in key markets, including the United States, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

