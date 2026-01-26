DJ Maphorisa flaunts R8 million royalty payout following exploitation allegations

Several artists have previously accused Maphorisa of exploitation and withholding royalties.

Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa recently posted a screenshot of an R8 million royalty payout on social media, following accusations that he exploits artists.

The music producer and DJ, whose real name is Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, shared the figures on X, showing transactions ranging from over R33 000 to R7 million.

“Things I shouldn’t reveal, but it feels good [and] it’s the second time I do this. Last time was R5m,” he wrote.

Maphorisa said the payouts came from NMG Music.

“[Shout out] to everyone [who has] been a part of NMG artists and producers, thank you, definitely making more music with you guys. [And] I pay my taxes,” he added.

If Sony cud borrow me a billion mos definitely I will fix the industry 🤭



Things I shouldn’t reveal but fuck it,it feels good n it’s the second time I do this 🤗 last time was R5m



R8m payouts royalties from NMG music S/o to everyone been a part of MNG artists and producers… pic.twitter.com/yd0uFAy8EC January 24, 2026

ALSO READ: ‘He humiliated me in front of everyone’: DJ Maphorisa finally addresses that ‘Biri Marung’ saga

Exploitation allegations

Several artists, including Sir Trill, Samthing Soweto, and, most recently, Tebogo G Mashego, have accused Maphorisa of exploitation, unfair contract terms, and withholding royalties.

In a viral video last year, Mashego claimed Maphorisa owed him millions in unpaid royalties for his hit song Biri Marung.

Earlier this month, Maphorisa responded to Mashego’s allegations, demanding the proof.

“Where do you find the proof of those [claims] that I don’t pay royalties? Who told you that? Did you do research, or did you just hear one small boy say that and trend?” he said.

He also claimed that Mashego did not write the song.

“That boy didn’t write anything. That song was written by Ego. Ego was just smart enough to say, ‘Because that boy was trending on TikTok, let me put out a song,’” Maphorisa added.

Dj Maphorisa addresses G Mashego.



Claims G Mashego didn’t write Biri Marung. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/L7AXFtuanR January 7, 2026

NOW READ: Bravo Le Roux’s widow shares touching message after rapper’s death