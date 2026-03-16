Travel warning: Floods shut Pafuri, Giriyondo border posts between SA and Mozambique [VIDEOS]

Kruger National Park rangers monitoring the area indicated that the water level at the Luvuvhu River bridge had risen by approximately half a metre.

The Pafuri and Giriyondo ports of entry have been temporarily suspended due to flooding at the ports and in the surrounding areas, the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Border Management Authority (BMA) warned on Sunday.

Pafuri is a port of entry between South Africa and Mozambique, situated in the far northern region of the Kruger National Park (KNP).

Floods

Limpopo has experienced heavy rains over the past few days, which have also damaged road infrastructure in some areas.

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the Pafuri Gate, which also provides access to the Pafuri port of entry, located approximately 30 km from the port, has been closed due to high floodwater levels.

“Giriyondo, also a port between South Africa and Mozambique, is an important part of the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park, which spans across South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.”

Video: BMA

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Kruger National Park

On Sunday afternoon, reports from Kruger National Park rangers monitoring the area indicated that the water level at the Luvuvhu River bridge had risen by approximately half a metre compared to the levels on Saturday.

Mogotsi said additional updates also confirmed that the Klein Letaba and Middlevlei rivers are currently overflowing, while the Letaba bridge is nearing full capacity due to the continued heavy inflow of water.

“Given that the Luvuvhu River runs adjacent to the Pafuri Port of Entry, the rapidly rising water levels have posed a potential safety risk to personnel, travellers, and infrastructure in the area.

“In the interest of ensuring the safety of all concerned, the Border Management Authority has taken the precautionary decision to suspend operations at the affected ports of entry until conditions improve,” Mogotsi said.

Video: BMA

Evacuation

Mogotsi added that all BMA staff members, Port Management Committee members and operational vehicles stationed at the affected ports were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“There have been no injuries or damages to the infrastructure reported.

“Travellers who intend to access Pafuri Gate are advised to use Punda Maria Gate as an alternative access point. Punda Maria Gate is located approximately 65 km from the Port of Entry and currently remains accessible,” Mogotsi said.

Monitoring

Mogotsi said the BMA is monitoring the situation closely in collaboration with relevant authorities and park management officials.

“Operations will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.”

The BMA said it remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all border operations while safeguarding the well-being of officials and the travelling public.

The Limpopo Provincial Government says it remains on high alert to address the severe flooding situation.

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