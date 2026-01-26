Bravo Le Roux’s widow shares touching message after rapper’s death

The South African rapper was found dead in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January.

Bravo Le Roux’s widow, DJ Sab, has broken her silence following the rapper’s death.

Bravo, whose real name was Sinesipho Peter, died in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January. He was 30.

His family confirmed his death in a statement. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Bravo Le Roux (Sinesipho Peter), a beloved South African artist whose talent, voice and spirit touched countless lives across the world,” the statement said.

“Beyond his artistry, Bravo was a devoted father, a loving son, a brother, a cousin and a dear friend.”

Bravo’s wife: ‘We will always carry him in our hearts’

DJ Sab, a DJ and music producer, broke her silence on Sunday with a message shared on Instagram.

She said she had taken time away from social media to grieve.

“The past days have been overwhelming, and I needed time to grieve and to be strong for our daughter,” she wrote.

She thanked supporters for their messages of sympathy and support.

“Thank you for the love, patience, and kindness shown to us. We will always carry him in our hearts.”

Bravo Le Roux and DJ Sab welcomed their first child, a daughter, earlier last year.

At the time, Bravo penned a lengthy letter reflecting on parenthood and his hopes for his daughter, describing her as “a miracle” and expressing his commitment to loving, protecting and guiding her.

Tributes are continuing to pour in from fans and fellow artists.

The family has not yet announced details regarding Bravo’s memorial and funeral arrangements.

