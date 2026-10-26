‘She was such an inspiration’: Tributes pour in for actress and screenwriter Sibusisiwe Gugu Manqele

Manqele passed away after spending more than a week in hospital.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for actress and screenwriter Sibusisiwe Gugu Manqele following her death at the age of 35.

Manqele’s family announced her passing in a statement on Friday, 23 October.

According to the family, the actress died on 22 October after spending more than a week in hospital due to a cardiac condition.

“It is with deep sadness that her family announces the passing of Sibusisiwe Gugu Manqele, aged 35, on 22 October 2026, after more than a week in hospital due to a cardiac condition,” the statement read.

Manqele’s commitment to education and the creative arts

Manqele’s family also highlighted her commitment to education and the creative industries through her research, mentorship and advocacy work.

Born in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, Manqele was a SAFTA-winning screenwriter, actress, voice artist and multidisciplinary artist. She was also the CEO of ContentWood.

She contributed to several South African television productions, including Skeem Saam, Gomora, House of Zwide and Umkhokha. She also starred in Intersexions 2 and worked as an assistant director on Pass Over at the Market Theatre.

Manqele was also involved in academia. She held qualifications in dramatic arts, creative writing, film and television from Wits University. At the time of her death, she was a Mellon-funded doctoral candidate in Culture, Communication and Media Studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

According to her family, the university received her PhD examiners’ reports a few hours before her death.

“A few hours before her passing, the University received her PhD examiners’ reports, which found that she had satisfied all requirements for her PhD, making her eligible for the degree upon attending to the recommended corrections,” the statement read.

“Above all, Sibusisiwe loved God, and her faith was at the heart of everything she did,” the statement added.

Tributes have since been shared on social media, with many reflecting on her work and influence.

“So sad, followed her, she was such an inspiration,” Phakamile wrote on X.