Crazy Destroyers ready to defend ‘Red Bull Mzansi Crew Battle’ title in final edition

The 2026 qualifiers will take place on Saturday, 14 November, followed by the final on Sunday, 15 November.

Entries for the 2026 Red Bull Mzansi Crew Battle are open, with reigning champions Crazy Destroyers set to return for the competition’s final South African edition.

The crew, comprising Slick Nation and Tsebetsa Boy from Soshanguve and Mabopane, won the 2025 title after beating True Skhanda Movers in the final at Constitution Hill in December.

The 2026 qualifiers will take place on Saturday, 14 November, followed by the final on Sunday, 15 November.

The competition celebrates South African street dance styles, including amapiano, pantsula, sbujwa, survivor and bhenga. Crews must consist of between two and six dancers, with winners determined by a panel of judges and audience votes.

Crazy Destroyers on winning the 2025 title

Speaking to The Citizen, Crazy Destroyers said winning the 2025 competition was a significant achievement for the crew.

“To win Red Bull Mzansi Crew Battle 2025 felt like a dream at first and meant a lot to us because we always dreamt of winning the competition,” crew member Tsebetsa Boy said.

The duo said the victory brought more opportunities, including more fans and performance bookings, and encouraged its members to continue improving.

“Since winning the title, the journey has been exciting because things have changed; we have gained more fans, more gigs, and we are very excited about what we have already achieved.”

Crazy Destroyers attributed their progress to discipline, teamwork and creativity. The pair said they challenge one another to develop new ideas and dance styles.

“It takes courage and you have to be disciplined, be more creative and work as a teamwork. We also challenge one another to bring new ideas and styles.”

Prepare to defend their title

Crazy Destroyers said competing in the final South African edition makes the 2026 event particularly significant.

“Knowing that this is the final Mzanzi crew battle South African edition makes every moment count even more. There is pressure because everyone wants to finish strong, but we believe pressure is part of being champions.”

The duo said winning the final edition would recognise its dedication, consistency and teamwork.

“Defending our title and becoming champions of the final South African edition would mean everything to Crazy Destroyers. It would be more than another victory; it would be a statement about our dedication, consistency, teamwork, and belief in ourselves. Being remembered as the last South African champions would be an honour that we would carry with pride.”

Tsebetsa Boy said audiences can expect “more energy, new creative styles and vibes” from them this year.

Advice for aspiring dance crews

Crazy Destroyers encouraged aspiring dancers to believe in their abilities, work together and remain committed to improving their skills.

“Our advice is simple: believe in yourselves enough to take the first step. Don’t wait until you feel perfect or until you think you have everything figured out. Learn to work together because a crew is not just a group of talented individuals; it is a family that needs trust, discipline, communication, and commitment. Support one another, accept constructive criticism, and remember that every member plays an important role.”

Looking beyond the competition, Crazy Destroyers said they plan to pursue more performance opportunities, explore new creative ideas and support young dancers.

“Our journey doesn’t end with Mzansi Crew Battle. This competition is an important chapter in our story, but we believe there is still so much more for Crazy Destroyers to achieve.

“We want to continue growing as dancers, exploring new creative ideas, participating in more opportunities, and making a bigger impact in the dance community. We also want to inspire young dancers who may have talent but lack the confidence or support to pursue their dreams. People should expect growth, consistency, fresh creativity, and bigger things from Crazy Destroyers.”