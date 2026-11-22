The costume was designed and constructed by Hollywood Costumes SA.

Miss Universe South Africa Bajabulise Thela has showcased her national costume at the Miss Universe competition.

The national costumes were showcased on Saturday, 21 November, as part of the 75th edition of the Miss Universe competition, currently taking place in Puerto Rico.

Titled ‘The Sun Goddess’, the costume draws inspiration from Mpumalanga, the province known as the place where the sun rises.

The official Miss Universe license holder for South Africa, African Beauty International (ABI) described the costume as a representation of South Africa’s resilience, hope and strength.

The inspiration behind ‘The Sun Goddess’

The costume features shades of yellow, gold and fiery orange to represent the rising African sun.

According to ABI, the design reflects Thela’s connection to Mpumalanga, her home province.

“It is from this beautiful corner of South Africa that the first rays of a new day emerge, making the rising sun a deeply meaningful symbol of both her heritage and the nation she proudly represents,” the organisation said.

The organisation said the design also carries a broader message about South Africa’s history and its people.

“Our history is a story of resilience. South Africa, a nation that has faced adversity, endured difficult seasons and overcome extraordinary challenges, yet, time and again, we rise.

“Like the sun that faithfully returns after even the darkest night, South Africans carry within them an extraordinary ability to begin again, to rebuild, to hope and to shine – a story reminiscent of Bajabulise’s life’s journey.”

Designer behind Bajabulise Thela’s national costume

The costume was designed and constructed by Hollywood Costumes SA.

Creative director and pageant coach MervMarv contributed to the creative direction and styling, while ABI founder Bokang Montjane conceptualised the costume.

Pieter Johan Productions handled the videography and creative visuals, while Nkullys Beauty was responsible for the make-up.

The competition’s grand finale is scheduled for 24 November at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.