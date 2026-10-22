PICTURES: Hartbeespoort athlete takes on 600 monkey bars across Bloukrans Bridge

The Hartbeespoort-raised obstacle course racing world champion is preparing for one of his toughest tests yet.

South African obstacle course racing world champion Thomas van Tonder has spent the past six months training at home on a purpose-built rig featuring almost 50 metres of up-hill monkey bars, preparing for an attempt that will test his strength and endurance like never before.

On 26 October, Van Tonder will attempt to cross more than 600 monkey bars suspended beneath the arch of Bloukrans Bridge in the Eastern Cape, 216 metres above the Bloukrans River.

The 280-metre course follows the bridge’s 45-degree incline, forcing him to climb upwards, traverse the crown and carefully descend the other side.

The challenge is a far cry from his previous achievements, which include a Guinness World Record rope climb between Johannesburg’s Soweto Towers in 2020.

Even with months of specialised preparation, Van Tonder admits he does not know whether he can complete the crossing.

The training has already brought injuries, including persistent elbow tendonitis and sore shoulders, highlighting the demands of a challenge that requires sustained grip strength and upper-body endurance.

For Van Tonder, who grew up in Hartbeespoort, the attempt is about more than setting records.

As a father, he hopes to inspire others to pursue seemingly impossible ambitions and demonstrate the value of perseverance.

“It doesn’t matter how weird your dream is,” he says. “If it’s big enough and you’re passionate about it, go for it.”

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Thomas Van Tonder is seen during preparation for Red Bull Bridge Bars at Bloukrans Bridge in South Africa, on September 29, 2026. Picture: Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Thomas van Tonder is seen during preparation for Red Bull Bridge Bars on September 15, 2026. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool Thomas van Tonder is seen during preparation for Red Bull Bridge Bars on September 15, 2026. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool Details of Thomas van Tonder during preparation for Red Bull Bridge Bars, on September 15, 2026. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Thomas van Tonder is seen during preparation for Red Bull Bridge Bars, on September 15, 2026. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Supplied by Red Bull Media House Thomas Van Tonder is seen during preparation for Red Bull Bridge Bars at Bloukrans Bridge in South Africa, on September 29, 2026. Picture: Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Thomas Van Tonder is seen during preparation for Red Bull Bridge Bars at Bloukrans Bridge in South Africa, on September 30, 2026. Picture: Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Thomas Van Tonder is seen during preparation for Red Bull Bridge Bars at Bloukrans Bridge in South Africa, on September 30, 2026. Picture: Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

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