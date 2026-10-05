Red Bull Box Cart winners share their winning advice for future racers (VIDEO & PICTURES)

Get the inside scoop on the Red Bull box cart race and find out what it takes to build a winning cart in future events.

Sandton Drive became a high-speed playground on Sunday, 4 October.

The 2026 Red Bull Box Cart Race attracted around 22 000 spectators, as 57 homemade carts competed for glory along the Sandton course.

The event combined speed, creativity and plenty of spectacular crashes.

Teams pushed their imagination to the limit with unique cart designs. Each creation had to stand out while tackling the challenging course.

Living Room Referees take victory

The Living Room Referees claimed victory in the 2026 edition of the race.

Their winning run showed that speed was only part of the challenge. The team relied on creativity, teamwork, preparation and courage.

The winners also shared advice for anyone considering entering future races.

They encouraged aspiring competitors to build a strong, well-designed cart. They also warned entrants against relying on bicycle tyres or wheels.

Preparation is key

The Living Room Referees said preparation played an important role in their success.

They advised future competitors to start planning well before race day. Testing the cart was also highlighted as an important part of preparation. A visually impressive cart means little if it cannot complete the course.

The team also credited their families for supporting them throughout the build.

Think big and have fun

The winners encouraged potential competitors to enter and enjoy the experience.

Their message was simple: think big and give yourself enough time to prepare. A strong idea and a committed team can make a major difference.

When the starting gate opens, competitors discover whether their creation can go the distance.

The Red Bull Box Cart Race once again brought spectacle and creativity to Sandton.

For those dreaming of competing, the Living Room Referees believe the journey starts with an idea.

Team My Little Pony competes in the Red Bull Box Cart Race, 4 October 2026, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event sees teams design and build their own homemade, gravity-powered carts before racing them down a course featuring obstacles, ramps and challenging turns. Judging also takes into account the creativity of the carts and the teams’ performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Team The Send It Squad competes in the Red Bull Box Cart Race, 4 October 2026, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event sees teams design and build their own homemade, gravity-powered carts before racing them down a course featuring obstacles, ramps and challenging turns. Judging also takes into account the creativity of the carts and the teams’ performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Team Marauders competes in the Red Bull Box Cart Race, 4 October 2026, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event sees teams design and build their own homemade, gravity-powered carts before racing them down a course featuring obstacles, ramps and challenging turns. Judging also takes into account the creativity of the carts and the teams’ performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Team Up Up And Away competes in the Red Bull Box Cart Race, 4 October 2026, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event sees teams design and build their own homemade, gravity-powered carts before racing them down a course featuring obstacles, ramps and challenging turns. Judging also takes into account the creativity of the carts and the teams’ performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Team Wesbank Nexus competes in the Red Bull Box Cart Race, 4 October 2026, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event sees teams design and build their own homemade, gravity-powered carts before racing them down a course featuring obstacles, ramps and challenging turns. Judging also takes into account the creativity of the carts and the teams’ performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The Evolution of Speed team walks along the track at the Red Bull Box Cart Race, 4 October 2026, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event sees teams design and build their own homemade, gravity-powered carts before racing them down a course featuring obstacles, ramps and challenging turns. Judging also takes into account the creativity of the carts and the teams’ performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Team The Pit Crew competes in the Red Bull Box Cart Race, 4 October 2026, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event sees teams design and build their own homemade, gravity-powered carts before racing them down a course featuring obstacles, ramps and challenging turns. Judging also takes into account the creativity of the carts and the teams’ performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Team As Majita compete in the Red Bull Box Cart Race, 4 October 2026, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event sees teams design and build their own homemade, gravity-powered carts before racing them down a course featuring obstacles, ramps and challenging turns. Judging also takes into account the creativity of the carts and the teams’ performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Team Drip Or Dry Trying crashes as they compete in the Red Bull Box Cart Race, 4 October 2026, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event sees teams design and build their own homemade, gravity-powered carts before racing them down a course featuring obstacles, ramps and challenging turns. Judging also takes into account the creativity of the carts and the teams’ performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Team Christmas Gone Crazy competes in the Red Bull Box Cart Race, 4 October 2026, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event sees teams design and build their own homemade, gravity-powered carts before racing them down a course featuring obstacles, ramps and challenging turns. Judging also takes into account the creativity of the carts and the teams’ performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The Rolling Verdict team walks along the track at the Red Bull Box Cart Race, 4 October 2026, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event sees teams design and build their own homemade, gravity-powered carts before racing them down a course featuring obstacles, ramps and challenging turns. Judging also takes into account the creativity of the carts and the teams’ performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Team Ambitious But Rubbish competes in the Red Bull Box Cart Race, 4 October 2026, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event sees teams design and build their own homemade, gravity-powered carts before racing them down a course featuring obstacles, ramps and challenging turns. Judging also takes into account the creativity of the carts and the teams’ performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The Heart of Motion team walks along the track at the Red Bull Box Cart Race, 4 October 2026, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event sees teams design and build their own homemade, gravity-powered carts before racing them down a course featuring obstacles, ramps and challenging turns. Judging also takes into account the creativity of the carts and the teams’ performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Team The Livingroom Referees celebrates after winning the Red Bull Box Cart Race, 4 October 2026, in Sandton, Johannesburg. In second place was the Gru Crew and third the Rapid Response Unit. The event sees teams design and build their own homemade, gravity-powered carts before racing them down a course featuring obstacles, ramps and challenging turns. Judging also takes into account the creativity of the carts and the teams’ performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen