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DJ Tira’s Afrotainment Marquee pulls out of Hollywoodbets Durban July

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

10 June 2026

03:08 pm

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The horse racing event is set to take place on 4 July in KZN.

Afrotainment Marquee

Afrotainment Marquee. Picture: Instagram/Afrotainment Marquee

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DJ Tira’s Afrotainment Marquee has pulled out of the Hollywoodbets Durban July this year.

The highly anticipated horse racing event is set to take place on 4 July at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

DJ Tira’s wife, Gugu Khathi, told Daily Sun that the cancellation was due to safety concerns.

“It’s just a safety precaution… We’ve noticed many people, who are not from Durban, are scared to come to the event, and as you know, our marquee attracts many people across Mzansi, not just Durban.

“There’s also 30 June [deadline for illegal immigrants to leave Mzansi], which poses threats to the event the following week,” Khathi told the publication.

She added that the Afrotainment Marquee will return to the Hollywoodbets Durban July in 2027.

Afrotainment Marquee: High-end hospitality and star-studded entertainment

The Afrotainment Marquee has, over the years, become one of the key hospitality and entertainment spaces at the Durban July, often featuring performances by top local artists and DJs, as well as surprise guest appearances.

DJ Tira previously told The Citizen that significant resources go into producing the marquee experience.

“We spent a lot of money to make sure that our marquee looks the part. Our marquee has an indoor and an outdoor area, so you can choose if you want to chill outdoors or indoors with VIP in our elevated marquee.

“People have a choice. We’ve got VIP inside and VIP outside, but there is entertainment, great food, and teleportation.”

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