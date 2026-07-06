Durban July steps onto a global stage

Visiting celebs blown away by Africa's greatest race.

With the strains of stirring ditty “My African Dream” echoing in the ears, local horse racing fans would have been chuffed to hear the Hollywoodbets Durban July race meeting favourably compared to great global events like the Kentucky Derby, Melbourne Cup and Royal Ascot.

South Africans enjoy excelling – and getting praised for it – but they’ve had their pride a bit dented on the world stage lately due to political idiocy. Just the Boks, Proteas and a golfer or two have kept the gees alive.

Also, this country’s racing game itself had a near-death experience just a few years ago, so to hear it bracketed with the world league elite was the crowning glory of a spectacular day’s entertainment at Africa’s biggest race day at Greyville on Saturday.

That the comparison was made by celebrated British broadcaster Nick Luck, who has been everywhere and seen it all, made it all the more gratifying to the likes of sponsor Hollywoodbets and operator Race Coast.

Hollywoodbets has been one of the main saviours of South African racing, pumping in billions of rands to get the bankrupt, run-down business galloping again.

The gambling firm and Race Coast have sketched out an ambitious plan to “internationalise” the Durban July, which had its 130th renewal at the weekend.

The revitalised industry is acknowledged to be a good betting and entertainment product, but it has for decades been rather insular and cut off from the world game – for various reasons. International connections will inject new life and vitality.

Luck himself was part of the globalising strategy, imported to bring next-level professionalism and polish to the July television broadcast. The award-winnjng presenter and podcaster’s horse knowledge was impeccable and his remarkable grasp of the nuances of the South African game showed him to be a very quick swot.

Also bigging up July day was guest celeb Michael Owen, former England footballing great and nowadays a prominent racehorse owner in the UK. He raved about the Greyville vibe, the colourful staging and the quality of the on-track action.

From the other side of the world came three talented jockeys – Zac Lloyd, Chad Schofield and Mark du Plessis – all with SA connections but now based in Australia. The former two rode winners on the day, no doubt cementing a bond with their ancestral home that could strengthen the international flavour of future Julys.

With leading SA racehorse owner-breeder Gaynor Rupert (and the aforementioned Zac Lloyd) posting winners at the recent Royal Ascot, SA-bred champion horses like One Stripe and Gimme A Nother campaigning successfully in the US, and Hong Kong World Pool comingled events like the Durban July and Joburg Summer Cup, growing tendrils are stretching across the globe.