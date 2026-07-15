Nasty C reacts to MacG and Swae Lee’s praise as collaboration rumours grow

Nasty C says he was nervous before watching the clip, but felt relieved after.

South African hip hop star Nasty C has broken his silence on the viral Podcast and Chill with MacG conversation that had social media buzzing after MacG and American rapper Swae Lee discussed his career and growing presence in the streaming world.

During the episode, MacG showered Nasty C with praise, calling him one of the greatest rappers South Africa has produced and a true hip hop goat.

The hosts also debated whether his recent focus on streaming could distract from his music career, while acknowledging that streaming has become a powerful platform for younger audiences.

Reacting to the clip during a livestream, he admitted he was anxious before pressing play.

“I was nervous because I thought MacG might be saying something bad about me,” he confessed.

Instead, he was met with compliments and support, something he said left him both relieved and grateful. The rapper explained that streaming is simply another way for fans to get an inside look into his life while he continues working on music behind the scenes.

Swae Lee’s Durban visit changes everything

The conversation took an even bigger turn when Nasty C confirmed that a collaboration with Swae Lee is no longer just a fan fantasy.

Responding to viewers who mentioned that Swae Lee had publicly expressed interest in working with him, the rapper revealed that material has already been exchanged.

“Yeah, they already sent it. I knew before you guys said anything,” he said.

The confirmation comes after Swae Lee spent several days in Durban during the Hollywoodbets Durban July. The American star performed at The Ascot marquee before exploring the city, visiting the uMhlanga Promenade, the lighthouse, Umlazi’s Max’s Lifestyle and sharing clips from his stay at The Oyster Box.

By the end of the trip, Swae Lee was openly praising Durban, describing it as “black excellence” and promising to return.

Nasty C’s journey from Durban prodigy to global collaborator

Born Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo in Durban, Nasty C rose to fame as a teenager with mixtapes that showcased his sharp lyricism and melodic delivery.

He became a household name with hits such as Juice Back, Hell Naw, SMA and There They Go, establishing himself as one of Africa’s most successful hip hop exports.

Over the years, he has collaborated with international artists including T.I., A$AP Ferg and Ari Lennox, steadily building bridges between South African and global music scenes.

For Swae Lee, whose global hits include Sunflower, Unforgettable and Black Beatles, a collaboration with Nasty C would add another African connection to his international catalogue.

With music already exchanged and both camps clearly interested, fans may not have to wait much longer for what could become one of the most talked-about cross-continental hip hop collaborations of the year.