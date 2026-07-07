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‘I knew it would be a challenge’: Boity’s Durban July designer shares how she created the dress

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

7 minute read

7 July 2026

01:50 pm

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Boity said the dress paid tribute to her ancestors.

Boity and Nolanga Made Durban July dress

Boity with her Durban July dress designer, Nolanga Made. Picture: Instagram/@nolanga_made

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Fashion designer Nolanga Made said it took three days to create Boity Thulo’s outfit for the 2026 Durban July.

The rapper and TV personality wore an ivory gown featuring hand-painted artwork on the back depicting rivers, trees and horses. The design included pearl and crystal beadwork. She completed the look with silver strappy heels, gold bangles and a sleek low bun.

Boity's Durban July look. Pictures: Instagram
Boity’s Durban July look. Pictures: Instagram

Boity said the dress paid tribute to her ancestors.

“A tribute to the land of my ancestors. The rivers that carried us. The soil that remembers us and the legacy that lives within us.

“May I honour my ancestors not only by remembering them, but by living fully in the freedom they dreamed of,” she wrote on Instagram.

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A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Behind the design

Nolanga said the process began with a concept sketch she presented to Boity.

“This sketch was the dream I presented. She took one look and said, ‘Nolanga, are you sure we can pull this off? This looks like an AI design!’ I smiled and said, ‘Yes, we will,'” she wrote on Instagram.

Nolanga said she knew bringing the design to life would be a challenge.

“Deep down, I knew it would be a challenge. The structure, the details – it took me three days of refining every angle and idea.

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“But the moment I showed it to her, we both knew this was the start of something extraordinary,” she said.

The original sketch described the design as “a visual journey of heritage, movement and destiny” and included references to rivers, mountains, horses and legacy. It also outlined features such as a sculptural collar, hand-painted artwork, embroidery and beadwork that were incorporated into the final garment.

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Boitumelo Boity Thulo Durban July fashion

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