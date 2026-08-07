Emtee apologises to estranged wife after backlash over explicit comments about his girlfriend

Emtee issues a reflective public apology to estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy, their children and fans amid backlash over his new relationship and ongoing personal drama.

Warning: This article contains graphic sexual and vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

South African rapper Emtee (real name Mthembeni Ndevu) has released a reflective public apology via his Instagram account, addressing the fallout from his highly publicised personal life.

The statement, shared on Thursday, is directed primarily at his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, their children, and his supporters, coming in the wake of intense online scrutiny of his new relationship.

In the apology, Emtee acknowledges the pain and emotional strain caused by the public unfolding of his private matters.

“I am sincerely sorry for the pain, disappointment and emotional strain that our journey has caused you. While no relationship is without its challenges, I acknowledge that there are moments where I could have shown greater understanding, compassion and maturity. For that, I offer my heartfelt apology,” he wrote.

He specifically apologised to his children for the exposure of family issues in the public eye, stressing their need for stability.

“To my children, I am deeply sorry that they have had to witness aspects of our personal lives become public. They deserve love, stability and parents who place their well-being above everything else. My commitment to them remains unwavering.”

Emtee and Chinsamy share three children.

The rapper described the recent period as one of deep self-reflection.

“This season has challenged me to reflect deeply on the man I am and the man I aspire to become. Growth requires honesty, accountability and the willingness to change, not only through words, but through consistent actions. That is the journey I am committed to.”

Emtee declined to discuss matters currently before the courts, citing respect for the legal process. He has faced legal challenges related to an alleged breach of a 2023 protection order obtained by Chinsamy, including an arrest earlier in 2026 for which he was released on bail. The couple’s separation has been marked by mutual abuse allegations, social media exchanges, and disputes over co-parenting.

He concluded by requesting privacy for both families and wishing Chinsamy well: “I wish Nicole nothing but peace, healing and happiness as we both move forward.” He also thanked his supporters for standing by him while encouraging accountability.

Emtee and Chinsamy, who married in 2019 after a long relationship, have experienced a turbulent separation involving public spats, abuse allegations from both sides, and unresolved divorce proceedings. Emtee has previously stated that Chinsamy had not signed the divorce papers.

Emtee‘s reflective public apology to estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy, their children and fans amid backlash over his new relationship and ongoing personal drama. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram/@emteethehustla

The apology arrives against the backdrop of Emtee’s new relationship with singer Nandi Ndathane.

The pair went public in June 2026 shortly after Emtee declared himself single, later sharing matching tattoos and other affectionate posts. However, a recent Instagram post featuring Ndathane drew sharp and often unsavoury comments from Emtee.

“Mithisa lomntana ndevu mithisa lomntana,” commented Instagram user @thembalethu_theps, encouraging the rapper to get his new girlfriend pregnant, to which the rapper responded: “@thembalethu_theps and ngizom’chamela ang’dlali. South Africa yonke iyazi.”

Emtee posted his new girlfriend on ig and comment section??😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ghiYomWUP8 — 👑Goddess of balance🌸🤍 (@peendy_Lwandle) August 6, 2026

Emtee’s response was a graphic and vulgar comment in agreement with the Instagram user’s suggestion and has drawn widespread judgement for being disrespectful towards the young woman.

So when you scroll through comments and you see your boyfriend said this about you… What's your next step? https://t.co/6iQAqwNVCz — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) August 6, 2026