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WATCH: Drake gives women more than R16 million, luxury cars and Birkin bags at annual event

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

6 August 2026

03:28 pm

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The rapper surprised guests with cash prizes and luxury gifts during the third edition of his invite-only Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event in Toronto.

Drake's event in Toronto

The multi-award-winning rapper recently hosted his annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event in Toronto. Pictures: Screenshots/TikTok

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Canadian rapper Drake gave away more than $1 million (about R16 million) in cash, luxury cars and Birkin bags during the third edition of his annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event in Toronto this week.

The invite-only event was held at Casa Loma on Tuesday, 4 August, and celebrates women making an impact in their communities and careers.

According to TMZ, 10 women each received $50 000 in cash, while six others were awarded $100 000 each during the evening.

Luxury gifts

Guests also received luxury prizes, including Birkin handbags and new vehicles.

Videos shared on social media showed Drake surprising guests with the gifts throughout the event. Footage also showed luxury vehicles, including Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons and BMWs, presented to attendees.

During a speech at the event, Drake said he was inspired by a women’s networking event he attended in the early 2000s.

“There was an event by a lovely woman. She used to do an event called What Women Want. It was essentially women gathering to network, to socialise, and to be a man at the event, you had to work. I always loved that aspect of it.”

He said the aim of the evening was to bring together women from different industries.

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“All of you who are doing incredible things in your respective fields… We hope that you can be social, talk to each other, learn from each other, and we have an incredible evening for you. We’ll do some giveaways and hopefully change some lives.”

The annual event is now in its third year and has become one of Drake’s signature gatherings in Toronto, recognising women including entrepreneurs, creators and business owners.

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