Rae Du Plooy dedicates first Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Award win to late Ebenezer Dibakwane

See full list of the 2026 winners.
Stand-up comedian Rae Du Plooy has dedicated his first Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy award win to the late Ebenezer Dibakwane.
Du Plooy won the Savanna Newcomer Award at the 13th edition of the ceremony, held on Saturday, 2 May, at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg.
Dibakwane died in March last year. His family confirmed at the time that evidence suggested he died by suicide.
Speaking to The Citizen, Du Plooy said Dibakwane was the first person to recognise his talent.
“He was the first person to ever tell me that I was an artist and that I could do this. He was the first one to say, I see it,” he said.
Du Plooy said the win carried personal significance, adding that he had worked towards the moment for several years.
“I was very nervous, but now I’m so excited, and I feel amazing. I have my dad here with me. And so I’m just fortunate that I could be the one who was called. And I’ve worked very hard for the last three years to make sure that this was a reality,” he said.
The awards ceremony carried the theme A Family Affair and was hosted by Jason Goliath, Donovan Goliath, Nicholas Goliath and Kate Goliath.
The event featured performances and appearances from established and emerging comedians.
Recognising and developing talent within SA comedy
Organisers said the awards aim to recognise and develop talent within South African comedy.
“At Savanna, comedy has always been part of our DNA, and taking ownership of the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards is a natural extension of that commitment,” said Kayla Hendricks, Marketing Communications Manager at Savanna Premium Cider.
“These awards are more than just a night of celebration, they are about building the industry, recognising excellence, and creating a platform where comedians can grow, thrive, and be celebrated at the highest level. We’re incredibly proud to champion South African comedy in a way that is meaningful, long-term, and truly impactful.”
The 2026 winners included Dillan Oliphant, who won Comedian of the Year and Best Solo Show, and Celeste Ntuli, who was named Headliner of the Year.
Here are the 2026 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Award winners:
- Savanna Newcomer Award: Rae Du Plooy
- Breakthrough Act of the Year Award: Linde Sibanda
- Best Comedy Festival or Show Award: Ground Culture Comedy
- Joe Mafela Award: Siya Seya
- Innovative Comedy Performance Award: Conrad Koch & Chester Missing
- Beyond the Mic Award: Kagiso Lediga for the voice of young Rafiki, The Lion King
- Best Friend of Comedy Award: Yaaseen Barnes
- The Legacy Award: David Kau
- Comedic Content Award: Vafa Naraghi
- Best Solo Show Award: Dillan Oliphant for Masekind
- Headliner of the Year Award: Celeste Ntuli
- Comedian of the Year Award: Dillan Oliphant
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