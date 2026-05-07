Everyone is a content creator, but how many will master a sustainable career? Lebo Lion weighs in

Creator coach and personal branding strategist Lebo Lion breaks down the essential skills, mindset shifts, and hard truths every aspiring content creator in South Africa needs to hear.

Content creation is no longer a side hustle reserved for the lucky few. Across South Africa, it is rapidly becoming a credible pathway to income, influence and self-expression. But as more young people enter the space, a critical question has emerged: what does it actually take to build a career that lasts?

Entrepreneur, creator, coach and personal branding strategist Lebo Lion has been helping creators answer that question for years.

Speaking to The Citizen as part of a broader conversation around Dove’s Creator Collective initiative, which includes a Creator Academy designed to equip aspiring creators with mentorship, practical guidance and industry insight, Lion offered a candid, no-nonsense take on what the industry demands of those who want to go the distance.

If content creation were a degree, what would it teach?

Asked which subjects would be non-negotiable on a formal content creation syllabus, Lion didn’t struggle to answer. Marketing, finance and a working knowledge of contract and intellectual property law made her list, and her reasoning for each is sharper than most curricula manage.

“Marketing helps you understand why people buy, evangelise, adopt and support commercial offers. It also teaches you how to build a brand. This is imperative to differentiate yourself as a creator,” she said.

Finance, she added, is equally critical given the inherent volatility of the career.

Thickleeyonce, Coachella Randy, Lebo Lion and Dr Katlego Selikane are among the voices tapped to work on the Dove’s Creator Collective campaign. Picture: Supplied

“Content creation is a volatile career. Income and opportunities are seasonal. While a lot of contracts offer sizeable amounts, it’s important for creators to manage their finances well and learn how to invest so that they have the freedom to create and thrive in the space regardless of whether they have brand deals or not.”

On the legal side, Lion was equally direct.

“Most creators get exploited by signing the wrong contract because they didn’t read through the contract or understand what it truly entails. A skilful understanding of the law will enable creators to optimise the offers they are getting while protecting themselves and their brands.”

When does a hobby become a profession?

With no formal qualification for content creation, knowing when you’ve crossed into professional territory can feel murky. For Lion, the benchmark is monetisation: consistent, sustained monetisation.

“I believe you’re ready to call yourself a content creator when you monetise your content consistently over a period of time, a minimum of two years. Monetisation is also a reflection of how much brands and organisations believe in you. If you’re not monetising, it’s just a hobby,” she said.

A recognisable brand and a loyal, dedicated following are also markers she looks at. Both signal that the audience relationship has moved beyond passive scrolling into something more durable.

The responsibility nobody warns you about

Visibility, Lion argues, comes with a weight that the industry rarely prepares creators for.

“They don’t tell you how much of a test of your character content creation will be. Influencing people is not about having fans; it’s about building a community of people who trust your words and actions. You’re occupying the role of a leader, and that is not a skill that everyone has,” she said.

Her advice to newer creators navigating the pressure to perform and please? Is simple: “Influence is not people pleasing, it’s alignment.”

The mentorship gap

Thickleeyonce, Coachella Randy, Lebo Lion and Dr Katlego Selikane are among the voices tapped to work on the Dove’s Creator Collective campaign. Picture: Supplied

Reflecting on her own journey, Lion identified brand relationship management as the area where structured mentorship would have made the biggest difference to her career.

“One of the biggest challenges that creators face is understanding how to leverage brand deals into long-term relationships that help build a sustainable career. I believe that mentorship would have helped me manage my relationships with agency and brand stakeholders much more effectively without compromising the authenticity of my brand and my promise to my community,” she told The Citizen.

It is precisely this gap that initiatives like Dove’s Creator Collective aim to address, connecting aspiring creators with mentors, resources and a community of peers navigating the same terrain.

Viral moment vs actual career: what’s the difference?

In an era where overnight fame is common and “falling off” is discussed with equal frequency, Lion draws a clear line between virality and a genuine career.

“Virality is about convertible attention. What can you do with the momentary attention that will enable you to build a brand?”

A career, by contrast, is something more tangible.

“The evident manifestation of your influence and commercial relationships over time.”

Her test for creators unsure of where they stand is practical and direct: Are you making more money as your brand grows? Is your name more widely known? Are you able to diversify and sell other things on the strength of your name alone?

“You have to build a strong personal brand and optimise the relationships you have with your stakeholders so that the campaigns you get evolve over time.”