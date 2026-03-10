‘Exceptional quality and sheer excellence’: Naledi Theatre Awards 2026 nominees revealed

The 21st annual ceremony will take place on 23 March 2026 at the Opera Theatre.

The Naledi Theatre Awards has announced the nominations for the 2026 awards, recognising productions staged during 2025.

According to the awards board, judging panels met over two days to deliberate on performances seen throughout the year.

ALSO READ: Mzantsi Jazz Awards mark 10th anniversary with new venue and exciting build-up events

Judging process

Chief executive officer Lihan Pretorius said the process required significant dedication from the judges.

“As with most years, the dedication, skill and theatrical knowledge shown by our Naledi judges during this process is really awe inspiring,” Pretorius said.

“The judges have shown their commitment to the theatrical community, by giving up their free time during the week and over weekends to see as many productions as possible, and for them the show doesn’t end with a curtain call.”

He added that judges review each production in detail after attending performances.

“They go home and critically review each production against a set of designated criteria, bringing to the fore their knowledge and expertise,” he said.

Strong year for theatre

Board member and chair of the judging panels Renos Spanoudes said the standard of productions made the process challenging.

“2025 was a difficult year to judge. Over the past two decades, we have seen exceptional quality and the sheer excellence of the South African theatre industry across the board,” Spanoudes said.

“Once again, this year was no exception. More than 100 eligible productions were viewed and considered.”

He said the diversity and quality of productions led to the discretionary reintroduction of the award for best cutting-edge production.

The awards also thanked producers, creatives and performers for their contributions during the year.

The 21st annual ceremony will take place on 23 March 2026 at the Opera Theatre at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria. The event will also be streamed on SAST TV.

Here are some of the nominations for the Naledi Theatre Awards 2026. The full list can be viewed here: Naledi Theater Awards.

BEST PRODUCTION FOR CHILDREN & YOUNG AUDIENCES – SUPPORTED BY ASSITEJ SA

Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Daphne Kuhn and Vicky Friedman

High School Musical Jr. – National Children’s Theatre

Madagascar Jr – Peoples Productions

The Little Mermaid – Oak Youth Theatre

The Railway Children – National Children’s Theatre

Woordedief – Arena Produksies/Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck in association with AfriForum Teater

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A PRODUCTION FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES

André Smit – The Little Mermaid – Oak Youth Theatre

Erich Jordaan – Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Daphne Kuhn and Vicky Friedman

Jaden Coetzee – Teen Beach – Pretoria Youth Theatre

Ntokozo Manyoni – Cinderella – Pretoria Youth Theatre

Ruth Weiss – The Little Mermaid – Oak Youth Theatre

Winnie Sue Maboa – The Wonderful World of Beatrix Potter – National Children’s Theatre

BEST PRODUCTION: FRINGE THEATRE

Dark Magic – The TX Theatre in partnership with the Market Theatre

Faces – The Art Cave in collaboration with the Market Theatre Laboratory

Ngivelelwa Yini – PopArt and Joburg Theatre (SPACE.com)

Sentebale – The Market Theatre Laboratory

uX=onga=solveki – The Art Cave in collaboration with the Market Theatre Laboratory

Wills of the Dead – ONDA_Ground Theatre Company in collaboration with Youth in Trust

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A FRINGE THEATRE PRODUCTION

Khonaye Mamanzi – Wills of the Dead – ONDA_Ground Theatre Company in collaboration with Youth in Trust

Masai Sepuru – Dark Magic – The TX Theatre in partnership with the Market Theatre

Nolwazi Qwabe – IsiWula – The Art Cave in collaboration with the Market Theatre Laboratory

Rutanang Rygaardt – Broken Mentors – Youth in Trust

Thobeka Ziyanda Manana – Thandeka – The Art Cave in collaboration with the Market Theatre Laboratory

Vuyelwa Maluleke – The Blue Album – The Art Cave in collaboration with the Market Theatre Laboratory

BEST PRODUCTION: STUDENT THEATRE

Canvas of Life – Reddam House Bedfordview

Flesh in the Garden – The Wits School of Arts and Wits Theatre

Little Shop of Horrors – Redhill School

Macbeth – De La Salle Holy Cross College

Moenie vir my Wag nie – Hoër Volkskool Potchefstroom in association with Allegretto Toneelfees

Noises Off – Kingsmead College

Peter Pan – St Stithians College

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A STUDENT IN A STUDENT THEATRE PRODUCTION

Amber-Rose Naidoo – West Side Story – Steyn City School

Emma-Jean Galliard – Little Shop of Horrors – Redhill School

Gcobolwethu Dlova – Radio City – Reddam House Helderfontein

Jessica Nanguiya – Beauty and the Beast – Fourways High School

Julie Hodgkinson – Macbeth – De La Salle Holy Cross College

Keila Becker – Macbeth – De La Salle Holy Cross College

Ulrich Slabbert – Die Eksotiese Epiloog van Eddie – Hoërskool Stoffberg & SS Studios in association with Allegretto Toneelfees

NOW READ: Jill Scott set to return to South Africa