Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

Jill Scott set to return to South Africa

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

10 March 2026

11:22 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The neo-soul singer will perform in Pretoria and Cape Town later this year.

Jill Scott

American singer and actress, Jill Scott. Picture: X/Twitter

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

American singer Jill Scott is set to perform in South Africa later this year as part of her ‘To Whom This May Concern’ tour.

Scott will perform in Pretoria on 7 November and in Cape Town on 11 November.

The neo-soul artist last performed in the country in 2024 when she was one of the headline acts at the Delicious Festival.

ALSO READ: ‘From my South African roots to the world stage’: Doja Cat to perform in Pretoria for Global Citizen

‘To Whom This May Concern’ tour

The tour follows the release of Scott’s sixth studio album, To Whom This May Concern, which was released on 13 February 2026.

The album includes songs such as Beautiful People, Pressha and Pay U on Tuesday.

The tour will also include performances in cities such as London, Washington D.C., New York, Dallas and Philadelphia.

It will begin on 4 June in Nashville and conclude in Cape Town on 11 November.

Tour announcement

Scott announced the tour dates on Instagram on Monday.

“Welp. My heart is glowing. Yesss- To Whom This May Concern TOUR is real!!!!! Be sure to get your tickets!” she wrote.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Presale begins Tuesday March 10th at 10est! Tickets information available at MissJillScott.com (you can use the link in my bio!!) Can’t wait to share our energy. Thank you in advance.”

NOW READ: The decade-long hunt for Africa’s ‘ghost elephants’ now on film

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

concert music

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Here’s how much it will cost you to apply for Smart ID at these bank branches
Politics ActionSA: Stay or cough up R200k
News Petrol-shedding ahead? Middle East war may lead to a fuel shortage in SA
News Ramaphosa extends Madlanga commission deadline by five months
News Middle East war: Were SA and Dirco caught napping?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News