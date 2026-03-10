Jill Scott set to return to South Africa

The neo-soul singer will perform in Pretoria and Cape Town later this year.

American singer Jill Scott is set to perform in South Africa later this year as part of her ‘To Whom This May Concern’ tour.

Scott will perform in Pretoria on 7 November and in Cape Town on 11 November.

The neo-soul artist last performed in the country in 2024 when she was one of the headline acts at the Delicious Festival.

‘To Whom This May Concern’ tour

The tour follows the release of Scott’s sixth studio album, To Whom This May Concern, which was released on 13 February 2026.

The album includes songs such as Beautiful People, Pressha and Pay U on Tuesday.

The tour will also include performances in cities such as London, Washington D.C., New York, Dallas and Philadelphia.

It will begin on 4 June in Nashville and conclude in Cape Town on 11 November.

Tour announcement

Scott announced the tour dates on Instagram on Monday.

“Welp. My heart is glowing. Yesss- To Whom This May Concern TOUR is real!!!!! Be sure to get your tickets!” she wrote.

“Presale begins Tuesday March 10th at 10est! Tickets information available at MissJillScott.com (you can use the link in my bio!!) Can’t wait to share our energy. Thank you in advance.”

