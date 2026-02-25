Mzantsi Jazz Awards mark 10th anniversary with new venue and exciting build-up events

The 2026 awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 15 August.

The Mzantsi Jazz Awards will celebrate their 10th anniversary this year.

Speaking to The Citizen, founder Dr Mongezi C. Makhalima said this year’s edition will be bigger and more exciting as they celebrate the milestone.

ALSO READ: Another one! Tyla wins NAACP Image Award for ‘Is It’

New host venue

The organisers hosted a media lunch on Tuesday at the State Theatre in Pretoria, which was announced as the new host venue.

The awards were previously held at the Soweto Theatre for three years.

“For three years, we’ll be doing the Mzantsi Jazz Awards at the State Theatre,” Makhalima said.

He said the move to the City of Tshwane reflects the awards’ commitment to jazz in the region.

He highlighted areas such as Mamelodi and Atteridgeville as historic jazz hubs that produced artists including Gabi Motuba, Jessie Mogale and Dolly Rathebe.

The 2026 edition of the Mzantsi Jazz Awards is scheduled for Saturday, 15 August.

Build-up events and nominations

Makhalima said several activities will lead up to the main ceremony.

The programme will begin with a season opener on 6 March.

“We are also going to be honouring some of the musicians that have won in the last 10 years, culminating on the 15th at the main event,” he said.

He said details about the upcoming buildup events and venues will be shared in the coming days.

Nominations for the 2026 Mzantsi Jazz Awards will open from 9 March to 9 May 2026.

NOW READ: Number five speaks! MaKhwela breaks silence on Uthando neS’thembu drama