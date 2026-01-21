‘I was working through my grief’: Simphiwe Dana on her new music project ‘MOYA’

Released in January, the soulful project captures grief, surrender and spiritual rebirth through intimate storytelling.

Simphiwe Dana is starting the year with vulnerability, intention and a soft but powerful return to self.

The acclaimed singer has released MOYA, a deeply personal body of work that arrives quietly yet lands with emotional weight.

Unannounced and unforced, the album feels like a conversation rather than a performance, marking a season of change, healing and rediscovery for the artist.

January is no coincidence. It is both Simphiwe Dana’s birth month and her late mother’s, making the timing symbolic.

Traditionally, a period of reflection and renewal, the month mirrors the emotional space in which the album was created. It is about letting go of what has weighed heavily, honouring grief and stepping gently into new beginnings.

“Creating MOYA helped me let go of my stoicism,” Simphiwe shares. “It made me human again, showing me that feeling your feelings instead of running from them is healthier for your mind and body.”

For an artist known for strength and composure, this project represents a shift toward emotional honesty. She speaks openly about realising she no longer had to carry pain and anger alone, and that releasing the album was part of her personal release too.

The title, which translates to spirit or breath, is layered with meaning. Speaking to the innocence and wonder of childhood, a time before life’s complexities set in.

Through this album, Simphiwe reconnects with her spiritual centre, finding balance after years marked by grief, frustration and unspoken sorrow. She reminds listeners that healing does not always come loudly. Sometimes it arrives as a quiet breath.

The lead single, Mayenzeke, sets the emotional tone for the album. Rooted in surrender, the song explores spiritual alignment and acceptance. It suggests that true healing is not found in avoidance but in facing grief head-on.

There is a softness to the track that invites listeners to pause, breathe and reflect, making it a gentle entry point into the world of MOYA.

“When I made MOYA, I was working through my grief at a time when it felt selfish to share it,” Simphiwe explains. “We all lost someone during Covid and were isolated in our sadness.”

That shared experience of loss becomes a thread throughout the album. Without assuming how listeners will receive it, she hopes the music offers comfort to anyone who has felt overwhelmed by quiet grief.

MOYA is not prescriptive or heavy-handed.

Instead, it is designed to soothe, calm negative emotions and offer peace, wherever the listener may be on their own journey.

It is a reminder that healing looks different for everyone, and that feeling deeply is not weakness. Through MOYA, Simphiwe Dana extends a gentle invitation: you are allowed to feel, to let go and to begin again.