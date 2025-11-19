‘I’m just so grateful’: Yvonne Chaka Chaka on her award‑winning year and turning 60

Yvonne Chaka Chaka has had a fulfilling 2025, with her 60th birthday, multiple awards, and 40 years in the music industry.

It’s natural, around this time of the year, to ponder on the last 10 months and analyse how your year has gone.

Singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka has had a fulfilling 2025, receiving three awards in the last few weeks and turning 60 as she marks 40 years in the music industry.

“It’s been an amazing year. I’ve turned 60 this year, 40 years in the music business,” Chaka Chaka told The Citizen.

Chaka Chaka’s awards

In the last few weeks, the Princess of Africa received the Unisa Chancellor’s Calabash Award, which honours South Africans for their contributions to shaping the country’s future.

She was also recognised for her contribution to music by the Legends Awards, and her haircare brand also won two awards.

“Well, I think I’m just so grateful that Calabash Awards saw it fit to give me this award this year. Thank you to the Chancellor of Unisa, I am an alumni of Unisa… I studied my adult education there, my business management and local government as well, before I proceeded to Henley [Business School] to do my honours,” she shared.

Chaka Chaka’s haircare brand, Princess of Africa Haircare, also won two awards at the health and beauty competition awards earlier this month.

“It was quite humbling, you know, to see a product that I have been working on for so many years winning these awards,” shares Chaka Chaka.

The singer has always been an advocate for natural hair. From having locks to now wearing an Afro.

“We’ve taken a lot of time to put a lot into making this product for natural hair. We’re using local farmers to source the material because I think, for me, when you grow, you want to grow with others and sourcing from local farmers, you make sure that they are part of the value chain.

“Even the young people who did my branding, I must say, I’m very proud of them. They did a very good job,” she said, showing appreciation to her team.

God’s plan

The Thank You Mr. D.J vocalist gives credit to God for her recent success and for sustaining her throughout her extensive career.

“I think for me, sitting back and reflecting, thanking God first because I know that my life is not in my hands. Everything that I’m achieving is not because I’m smart, or it’s a must that I have to achieve, it’s because it was planned by God for me,” said the singer affectionately known as the Princess of Africa.

The singer also expresses gratitude to her family and those she works with.

“Sometimes we take things for granted and think, oh, we’re smart, or I’m an ‘it girl’ or ‘I’ve arrived’ No. I think when you always keep yourself humble and just work quietly, then the accolades will always come,” said the 60-year-old singer.

“So, I’m very grateful to all those people-from the Legends Awards, to the Calabash Awards…it’s a very significant year for me, and I’m just grateful to God. I’m not sick, I’m not ailing, I’ve got no pain, I’m just grateful I’m able to do all those things.”

Bond with Brenda Fassie

Throughout their careers, Chaka Chaka and the late Brenda Fassie were pitted against each other. However, Chaka Chaka speaks warmly of MaBrrr as she reflects on the late entertainer, who would have turned 61 this year.

“The world will never be the same without her. I mean, she was who she was, we had to accept her the way she was… All I know is that Brenda was kind and giving, and it’s just sad that other people saw her vulnerability and took her for granted,” said Chaka Chaka.

“She was an extremely talented woman. All she ever wanted was to sing. God gave her that voice to entertain and sing. She was meant for that. I really miss her… I wonder what life was going to be like with Brenda Fassie with social media and all sorts of things.”

SABC recently launched a four-part docuseries on Brenda’s life, which Chaka Chaka says is a good way to keep her legacy alive.

“So that the young people should not forget who she is. Her music will live on for a very, very long time.”

