‘It would rightly be his to accept’: Kaya FM on Sol Phenduka’s radio award nomination

Sol Phenduka is nominated in the best Traffic Reporter category for the work he did at Kaya before being fired

Broadcaster Sol Phenduka is nominated at this year’s radio awards for work he did while still at Kaya FM.

Speaking to The Citizen, the radio station confirmed that it wouldn’t take the award should Phenduka win.

“Should he win, the award would rightly be his to accept, as it recognises his individual performance,” Kaya’s programme manager Maekanya Morotoba told The Citizen.

After suspending him in late August, Kaya FM fired Phenduka in September.

Acting Managing Executive David Tiltmann, at the time, said the decision followed an internal review of Phenduka’s public conduct.

“Kaya 959 cannot and will not condone comments made on the MacG Vodcast, where Sol Phenduka is a presenter. Misogynistic remarks made about actress Minnie Dlamini were unacceptable and inconsistent with the respect owed to women,” said Tiltmann at the time.

Phenduka was part of the station’s breakfast show, Siz The World, and his nomination at the Telkom Radio Awards is in the Traffic Presenter category.

“We are pleased to see Sol’s work recognised by the industry. His nomination reflects the contribution he made during his time at Kaya,” shared Morotoba.

Relationship with Sol remains professional

Following his suspension and while an investigation was taking place, Phenduka broke his silence on Podcast And Chill stating that the cause of his suspension was linked to a R2.5 million lawsuit launched by media personality Minnie Dlamini.

Dlamini accused Phenduka and his co-host on Podcast and Chill, Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho, of hate speech and harassment, and in submitted court papers, Dlamini seeks legal accountability.

Real name Solomzi Phenduka, the broadcaster said he was surprised that Kaya FM released a statement.

“I’m surprised because they were like, ‘Don’t talk about it,’ and they drop the statement. So now I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m doing a podcast; I’ll get asked’,” Phenduka said at the time.

About three months have passed since he was dismissed and responding to the nomination and that of other Kaya presenters, Phenduka wished the station well.

“Such amazing people who have been nominated. Each and every one of them, super dope humans. All the best fam,” he wrote.

Such amazing people who have been nominated . Each and everyone of them , super dope humans. All the best fam ❤️ https://t.co/nFP5Y2b0K2 — Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) November 19, 2025

Morotoba said the station’s relationship with Phenduka remains professional despite their separation.

“We appreciated his positive message and wish him well in his career. Our relationship with Sol remains professional and we acknowledge the role he played while he was part of the team.”

The Citizen hadn’t received a response from Sol Phenduka’s team at the time of publication.

Nine nominations for Kaya

Nominees for the radio awards were announced on Monday, with nominations divided into four sections: campus radio, commercial radio, community and public broadcaster.

Jacaranda FM is among the most nominated stations, with 12 nominations, followed by 947 with 11 and Kaya with nine.

“We are proud of all nine nominations,” said Morotoba.

“Each one represents the passion and commitment of our on-air and behind-the-scenes teams.”

He said they would be honoured to win any of the awards they’ve been nominated for.

However “we are especially proud of the work recognised in the Station of the Year and content-driven categories, as they reflect the heart of what we strive to deliver to our listeners every day,” he said.

