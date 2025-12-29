WATCH: ‘It’s our Chasing the Sun moment’ as Die Kantoor clocks in on Showmax and kykNET

Global sales for the series are being handled by BBC Studios, cementing the show’s international ambitions from day one.

South African television is about to welcome a new workplace where awkward silences speak louder than words. Here, ambition often outweighs competence. Die Kantoor, the local adaptation of the global phenomenon The Office, is set to premiere in January 2026. It brings a proudly South African flavour to one of the most iconic comedy formats in television history.

The Afrikaans language mockumentary will first preview on kykNET at 8pm on Sunday 18 January. Then it will land with a double episode premiere on Showmax on Tuesday 20 January.

At the helm is SAFTA and Silwerskerm winner Bennie Fourie, who serves as both head writer and director. Fourie is no stranger to the mockumentary format and says the timing finally feels right.

“It’s a massive honour to be able to make the show. When we started years ago with Hotel, this was the kind of comedy we were chasing. After a decade of experimenting with the genre, everything has finally fallen into place.”

Rather than copying the original beat for beat, Fourie has rebuilt the series from scratch to reflect local realities. The familiar paper company setting has been swapped for Deluxe Processed Meats. This is a polony producing business that sits firmly at the bottom of the corporate food chain. “South Africans are proud meat eaters but polony is not exactly something you brag about at a braai,” Fourie laughs.

“It’s pink, it’s awkward and it’s the last product you want to feel passionate about, especially after the Listeriosis scandal.”

The office workers of Deluxe Processed Meats live under constant anxiety. They feel dismissed by head office which focuses on premium cuts and unsettled by a recent BBBEE business takeover. Consequently, everyone fears for their jobs.

Leading the ensemble cast is 2025 Fleur du Cap Theatre Award winner Albert Pretorius as Flip, the enthusiastic yet insecure office manager. “Flip has only been in charge for a year. However, he truly believes this documentary is his rise to greatness,” says Fourie. “In his mind, this is his Chasing the Sun moment and it all deserves to be captured on camera.”

The cast also includes Schalk Bezuidenhout, Lida Botha, Carl Beukes, Ilse Oppelt, Daniah de Villiers, Mehboob Bawa, Sipumziwe Lucwaba and newcomer Gert du Plessis. It blends seasoned performers with fresh faces to create an authentically chaotic office dynamic.

For Showmax, the series marks a meaningful milestone. “Our very first Showmax Original was a mockumentary,” says executive head of content Tracy Ann van Rooyen. “Reimagining the most iconic mockumentary of them all feels like a full circle moment for us.”

With its distinctly local humour, uncomfortable truths and familiar workplace politics, Die Kantoor is poised to prove that even polony can be comedy gold when placed under the right microscope.