‘You are not Obama’: Fikile Mbalula’s holiday playlist strikes a sour note with Netizens

Fikile Mbalula’s festive playlist sparked online backlash, as South Africans demanded answers, not vibes, from ANC leadership.

When ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula decided to spread some festive cheer with his 2025 holiday playlist online, he probably expected a few likes, maybe some fire emojis, and a collective nod of approval for his music taste.

What he got instead was a full-blown digital grilling from South Africans who felt the timing and the tone were off-key.

Mbalula, affectionately (and sometimes not so affectionately) known as “Mbaks” and The Minister of Enjoyment , took to social media to post his top 10 songs of the year, praising local artists and celebrating what he described as a strong year for South African music.

“This year was a great year in the music scene, and our artists produced really great music,” he wrote. “There are so many songs I enjoyed this year, and am sure many of you did. Below are my top 10 songs I enjoyed amongst many others. Enjoy!”

The playlist itself was undeniably solid. It featured chart-topping stars and respected heavyweights, including DJ Maphorisa, global breakout Tyla with her smash hit Chanel, lyrical titan Stogie T off his recent project Black, house royalty Black Coffee, soulful songstress Simmy, and crowd-favourite Shimza- who, as one amused commenter put it, “angeke asale vele”.

But while the beats were banging, the comment section was where the real noise lived.

“Great taste in music, Mbaks,” one user began politely, before swiftly changing tempo. “Now how about your top 10 achievements for the youth, the unemployed, and improving livelihoods of South Africans? With youth unemployment over 60%, we are tired of playlists, sifuna ama jobs, opportunities, and real change. What’s the ANC’s list for 2025?”

Another added bluntly: “Nywe nywe! As the national government, what did you do for the people?”

The criticism kept coming, with some users questioning why a senior ANC leader was focused on vibes instead of governance.

“Weird post,” one wrote. “Next, do the Top 10 best performing ANC-run municipalities with clean audits and zero corruption.”

Then came the line that quickly went viral: “You are not Obama. We have neither the time nor the desire to know your playlist. We don’t care. Focus on service delivery, anti-corruption and crime. Your playlist is not gonna benefit the country in any way.”

ALSO READ: ‘Emotions ran high on all sides’: Felix Hlophe addresses domestic abuse allegations

Not all reactions were negative. One commenter cheekily praised Mbalula’s ability to move between worlds.

“I like your versatility! You are the reason you should be our president. You can jive twalaza, you can sing at church and above all, you speak, partake in sport, overt and covert economic activity.”

Others, however, struck a more sombre note.

“At least life is good for you,” one post read. “Imagine the lives you and your comrades have negatively affected with your poor choices. Those people have no desire to put together playlists.”

In the end, Mbalula’s holiday playlist became less about music and more about mood, the national mood.

In a country battling unemployment, crime and service delivery failures, many South Africans made it clear: playlists can wait. Accountability can’t.