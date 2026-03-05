Joburg events, festivals and outdoor cinema for March and April

It's autumn and the next two months are stacked with irresistible events to mark on your calendar. Here are the top choices.

Autumn is a fun time. There’s a bit in the air but not a gnasher of cold. Rain is few and far between and it’s the end of the year’s first quarter, reason enough to celebrate.

This year, there’s a lot to pick from. Outdoor cinema under the stars, through to electronic festivals and reggae, there’s a lot going on.

Earth Hour outdoor cinema at Walter Sisulu

To celebrate Earth Hour this year, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) South Africa, in partnership with the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), will host an outdoor cinema evening at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden.

The family-friendly event takes place on Saturday, 28 March 2026, with guests invited to enjoy a film screening under the evening sky surrounded by nature.

Tickets cost R100 for adults and R50 for children aged four to 18.

KUNYE Festival with DJ Shimza

Afro-house fans will be heading to Huddle Park when the KUNYE Festival takes over the venue on Saturday, 7 March. One of the highlights is DJ Shimza, known for his energetic sets that blend Afro-tech, deep house and tribal rhythms.

His performances are usually a musical journey, mixing tracks while keeping the crowd moving from start to finish, organisers said. The festival runs from midday until 10pm, and tickets start from R500.

Watch DJ Shimza in Cape Town

Catch A Fire Reggae Festival in Soweto

Reggae meets African rhythm at the Catch A Fire Reggae Festival, returning for another edition celebrating unity, culture and mindful living.

The festival has a line-up of reggae icons, international guests and African heritage acts for a full day of music and community spirit.

The event takes place on Saturday, 14 March, from 12pm at Ubuntu Kraal in Dube, Soweto, with tickets starting from R350.

Purified Festival with Nora En Pure

Electronic music lovers will recognise the name Purified, a global festival series known for its atmospheric blend of dance, house and trance.

Swiss-South African DJ Nora En Pure brings the third Johannesburg edition of the event to James and Ethel Gray Park in Melrose on Saturday, 14 March.

The day-long festival runs from midday until 10pm, with tickets starting from R450.

Bed By 10: A party for grown-ups

For those who still enjoy a proper night out but prefer to be home before midnight, Bed By 10 might be the answer.

The throwback party takes place at Sognage in Strydompark on Saturday, 21 March and is for adults who danced through the 1990s and 2000s.

The event runs from 4pm until 9pm, meaning you can still have a big night out without sacrificing the next morning. Tickets start from R200.

Jazz in the Lights at Johannesburg Zoo

The Johannesburg Zoo will host the Jazz in the Lights Festival on Saturday, 21 March, offering a full day of music and family entertainment.

Visitors can explore the zoo during the day while enjoying performances by local and international jazz artists.

The event begins at 10am and tickets start from R250.

Anjunadeep Open Air

After the success of its first South African shows, Anjunadeep Open Air returns to Johannesburg for another run of electronic music performances.

The event takes place on Friday, 3 April at The River Cabin in Nietgedacht and features international artists alongside local talent.

Gates open from midday, and the music continues late into the night. Tickets start from R275.

Rocking the Vaal 2026

Rocking the Vaal returns with a full day of entertainment at Emerald Resort and Casino in Vanderbijlpark on Saturday, 11 April.

The festival features Afrikaans music favourites including Adam Tas, Kurt Darren, Karlien van Jaarsveld and Refentse, along with food stalls, lucky draws and a Guinness World Record attempt.

General admission tickets cost R249, which includes entry and a meal, while VIP tickets are R650.

Ultra South Africa

The Ultra Music Festival returns to Johannesburg on Saturday, 25 April at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

The global electronic dance event regularly attracts some of the biggest names in the industry, alongside local artists such as Shimza, DBN Gogo and Dlala Thukzin.

General admission tickets start from R795, with VIP and VVIP packages also available.

Lights, music, action at Ultra 2026. Picture: Ultra Website

The Rand Show

A little-big something more family-focused, the Rand Show takes place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec from 2 to 6 April.

Visitors can expect the usual large exhibition halls filled with shopping specials, product showcases and live entertainment, along with activities designed to keep both kids and adults busy for hours.

Tickets start from R50.

