PICTURES: Behind the scenes at romantic ballet classic Giselle

Joburg Ballet opens its 25th Anniversary Season with Giselle, the first ballet presented by the company when it was founded in 2001.

A cornerstone of the repertoire, Giselle returns as part of the company’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

This production is staged by South African-born, Europe-based Angela Malan, a former ballerina and now an international teacher, coach and producer. She is working with Joburg Ballet’s ballet mistress Kim Vieira and assistant producers Nicole Ferreira-Dill and Karen Beukes-MacDonald – both former principal dancers with the company.

The title role will be shared by principals Tammy Higgins (role debut), Ryoko Yagyu and Monike Cristina. Albrecht will be danced by Revil Yon, Ivan Domiciano (role debut) and Bruno Miranda (role debut). Savannah Ireland and Gabriella Ghiaroni (role debut) alternate as Myrtha, Queen of the Wilis, with Gabriel Fernandes and Mario Gaglione (role debut) as Hilarion.

In addition to the principal roles, the production showcases supporting dancers and a full corps de ballet, particularly in the second act. This gallery captures a behind the scenes look from the anniversary staging of one of classical ballet’s most enduring works.

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Dancers from the Joburg Ballet prepare backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Dancers, as seen from backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

MORE PICTURES: Best travel photography of the year in focus