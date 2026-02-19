Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

PICTURES: Behind the scenes at romantic ballet classic Giselle

Picture of Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

19 February 2026

01:36 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Joburg Ballet opens its 25th Anniversary Season with Giselle, the first ballet presented by the company when it was founded in 2001.

Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle

Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform, photographed from backstage, during a rehearsal for Giselle. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A cornerstone of the repertoire, Giselle returns as part of the company’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

This production is staged by South African-born, Europe-based Angela Malan, a former ballerina and now an international teacher, coach and producer. She is working with Joburg Ballet’s ballet mistress Kim Vieira and assistant producers Nicole Ferreira-Dill and Karen Beukes-MacDonald – both former principal dancers with the company.

The title role will be shared by principals Tammy Higgins (role debut), Ryoko Yagyu and Monike Cristina. Albrecht will be danced by Revil Yon, Ivan Domiciano (role debut) and Bruno Miranda (role debut). Savannah Ireland and Gabriella Ghiaroni (role debut) alternate as Myrtha, Queen of the Wilis, with Gabriel Fernandes and Mario Gaglione (role debut) as Hilarion.

In addition to the principal roles, the production showcases supporting dancers and a full corps de ballet, particularly in the second act. This gallery captures a behind the scenes look from the anniversary staging of one of classical ballet’s most enduring works.

Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet prepare backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Dancers, as seen from backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet perform during a rehearsal for Giselle
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

MORE PICTURES: Best travel photography of the year in focus

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

arts and culture ballet dance entertainment gallery Joburg Theatre photography pictures

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Increased security for ActionSA mayoral candidate constantly in trouble with the law
News Sibiya laments Mkhwanazi’s social media ‘attacks’ and ‘humiliation’ by MK party
News ‘I thought it would be better if Nada was dead’: Amber-Lee Hughes pleads for mercy
Politics ANC-ActionSA marriage in Ekurhuleni off the cards … but could change after the elections
News Lotto: Grandfather of 10 finally takes ticket out of wardrobe and claims millions

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News