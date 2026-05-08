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Joburg’s only dedicated comedy club opens just as Dillan Oliphant celebrates double Comic’s Choice Awards win

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

3 minute read

8 May 2026

04:31 pm

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Award-winning comedian Dillan Oliphant took the stage at Sima's Funny Galore Comedy Club just hours before clinching two major trophies at the Savanna Comics' Choice Awards.

Joburg’s only dedicated comedy club opens just as Dillan Oliphant celebrates double Comic’s Choice Awards win

Dillan Oliphant took the stage at Sima’s Funny Galore Comedy Club just hours before clinching two major trophies at the Savanna Comic’s Choice Awards. Picture: Kaunda Selisho

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South African stand-up comedy has a new permanent home. Sima’s Funny Galore Comedy Club officially opened its doors this month in Emmerentia. The opening marked a vital addition to the city’s entertainment scene, as it is the only dedicated comedy club currently operating in Johannesburg.

The timing could not be more aligned. On the first night of the club’s grand opening, award-winning comedian Dillan Oliphant delivered a blistering set at the venue. He went on to walk away with two trophies at the Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards, including the night’s highest honour.

‘Nothing else can compare’

Speaking to The Citizen days after the win, Oliphant described the moment as career-defining.

“Comedian of the Year is the big one. Nothing else can compare. The honour and praise are incomparable. There are not enough words to describe it,” he said.

The victory is especially significant given that Oliphant won in a different category just one year prior – a rare back‑to‑back achievement that underscores his rapid ascent in South African comedy.

A sanctuary for stand‑up

Sima’s Funny Galore is the brainchild of Simangaliso Chikavhu (Sima The Comedian), a seasoned entertainer with more than eight years in the industry, who has also worked as a producer, master of ceremonies and two‑time comedy competition finalist. He has shared stages with Loyiso Gola, Mpho Popps, and Jason Goliath.

“This isn’t just about opening a venue; it’s about creating a sanctuary for the craft,” Sima told The Citizen, adding.

“We wanted a space where audiences can experience the magic of stand‑up up‑close, and where comics, both local and international, have a permanent stage in Joburg to experiment, perform, and connect.”

‘I’m like water, my friend’

Sima, known for his fluid crowd work, said the club will thrive on versatility.

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“There isn’t that much new talent coming through. If you don’t create your own path, nobody else is gonna give you an opportunity,” he said [sic].

Speaking about his approach to working the crowd and eliciting laughs, he said:

“I’m so fluid – it doesn’t matter what age the audience has, because I mostly do crowd work. So put me in a cup, I become the cup. Put me in a pot, I become the pot. I’m like water, my friend. That was Bruce Lee, but I just made it my own because I resonate. So basically, I can chat with a 10‑year‑old, and I can relate, or I can chat with a 60‑year‑old – I can also relate.”

Sima’s Funny Galore Comedy Club will operate every Friday to Sunday. The club is located at 111 Lotsani Lane, Emmerentia, Randburg. Tickets are usually available via Webtickets or at the door.

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