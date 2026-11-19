Kwaito meets dancehall as two generations of dancefloor favourites prepare to share one stage this December.

Get ready to ‘shake it’; Pretoria concertgoers are in for a nostalgic musical treat. South African kwaito legends Boom Shaka have been announced as the opening act for Jamaican dancehall superstar Sean Paul.

The group will join the Grammy Award-winning hitmaker for his Pretoria show this December. This brings a distinctly local flavour to an international concert lineup.

For fans who grew up dancing to the unmistakable sounds of kwaito, the announcement offers a chance to revisit a soundtrack that helped shape South African popular culture.

From ‘It’s About Time’ to ‘Temperature’

Boom Shaka helped define an era in South African music, becoming one of the pioneering groups of the kwaito movement.

Their contribution to the country’s music scene remains significant. In particular, their distinctive sound and energetic performances became part of the soundtrack of a generation.

Having them open for Sean Paul creates an interesting meeting of musical worlds. This brings together the homegrown sounds of South African kwaito and the infectious rhythms of international dancehall.

Fans can expect a trip down memory lane when the group performs familiar favourites such as It’s About Time. This is before the main act takes over.

Sean Paul brings the dancehall hits

Sean Paul needs little introduction to anyone who has spent time on a dancefloor over the past two decades.

The Jamaican superstar has built an international career with a catalogue of hits. This includes Get Busy, Temperature, We Be Burnin’ and No Lie.

His music has travelled across borders and generations, making him one of dancehall’s most recognisable global names.

A meeting of musical generations

The addition of Boom Shaka gives the Pretoria leg of the tour an extra layer of local nostalgia. This is particularly true for audiences who remember the group’s influence on the country’s music landscape.

It also brings together different generations of music lovers. These range from kwaito fans eager to relive the classics to younger audiences familiar with Sean Paul’s global hits.

Pretoria fans should prepare to sing along, dance and revisit two influential sounds that have helped shape music across generations.